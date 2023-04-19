4-1-23_Fuzzy_Invite_26093_.jpg (copy)

New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton sinks a putt during the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Course earlier this month. Tuesday, Hamilton shot a 37 to lead the Bulldogs to victory in a three-way match against Corydon Central and Charlestown.

SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Branson Wagoner, the Borden boys’ golf team beat Christian Academy in a dual match Tuesday afternoon.

Wagoner shot a 2-under-par 35 on the front nine at Hidden Creek Golf Club to lead the Braves, who shot a school-record, 2-over 150 — 19 shots better than the Warriors.

Also for Borden, AJ Agnew shot a 1-under 36, Derek Konermann 37 and Kylan Nash 42.

Landon Stillwell led CAI with an even-par 37. Also for the Warriors, Joshua Renfro fired 41, Lucas Gillespie 45 and Elijah Brace 46.

BORDEN 150, CAI 169

At Hidden Creek GC, par-37

Medalist: Branson Wagoner (B) 35.

Borden: Wagoner 35, AJ Agnew 36, Derek Konermann 37, Kylan Nash 42, Carson Jones 53, Ryan Leftwich 56, Joseph Renners 60.

CAI: Landon Stillwell 37, Joshua Renfro 41, Lucas Gillespie 45, Elijah Brace 46, Keegan Toole 63, Reagan Lanum 64.

‘DOGS DOWN PANTHERS, PIRATES

CORYDON — Led by medalist Blaine Hamilton, New Albany defeated Corydon Central and Charlestown in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton shot a 37 to lead the way for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 167 — four shots better than the host Panthers and 23 ahead of the Pirates.

