SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Branson Wagoner, the Borden boys’ golf team beat Christian Academy in a dual match Tuesday afternoon.
Wagoner shot a 2-under-par 35 on the front nine at Hidden Creek Golf Club to lead the Braves, who shot a school-record, 2-over 150 — 19 shots better than the Warriors.
Also for Borden, AJ Agnew shot a 1-under 36, Derek Konermann 37 and Kylan Nash 42.
Landon Stillwell led CAI with an even-par 37. Also for the Warriors, Joshua Renfro fired 41, Lucas Gillespie 45 and Elijah Brace 46.
BORDEN 150, CAI 169
At Hidden Creek GC, par-37
Medalist: Branson Wagoner (B) 35.
Borden: Wagoner 35, AJ Agnew 36, Derek Konermann 37, Kylan Nash 42, Carson Jones 53, Ryan Leftwich 56, Joseph Renners 60.
CAI: Landon Stillwell 37, Joshua Renfro 41, Lucas Gillespie 45, Elijah Brace 46, Keegan Toole 63, Reagan Lanum 64.
‘DOGS DOWN PANTHERS, PIRATES
CORYDON — Led by medalist Blaine Hamilton, New Albany defeated Corydon Central and Charlestown in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon.
Hamilton shot a 37 to lead the way for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 167 — four shots better than the host Panthers and 23 ahead of the Pirates.
