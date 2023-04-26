Lvilleboys.jpg

The Lanesville boys' golf team edged Charlestown for first in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon at Hidden Creek. 

 Photo submitted

LACONIA — Led by medalist Branson Wagoner, Borden won a four-way match Tuesday.

Wagoner shot a 1-under-par 35 to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 168 — three shots ahead of Springs valley. South Central shot a 206 while Crawford County fielded an incomplete team.

Wagoner’s nine-hole round included four birdies, three bogeys and two pars.

Also for Borden, Kylan Nash carded 42, Carson Jones 44 and Derek Konermann 47.

.

BORDEN 168, SPRINGS VALLEY 171, SOUTH CENTRAL 205, CRAWFORD COUNTY INC.

Tuesday at Chariot Run GC, par-36

Medalist: Branson Wagoner (Borden) 35.

Borden: Wagoner 35, Kylan Nash 42, Carson Jones 44, Derek Konermann 47, Joseph Renners 53, Ryan Leftwich 58.

South Central: Brady Campbell 44, Logan Francis 52, Kendall Crosier 53, Thayne McCrary 56, Grant Day 62.

.

EAGLES EDGE PIRATES

SELLERSBURG — Led by two of the three medalists, Lanesville edged Charlestown in a three-way match Tuesday.

Cade Carter and Landon Campbell shot 38 apiece to lead the Eagles, who carded a collective 163 — three shots ahead of the Pirates — at Hidden Creek Golf Club. New Washington fielded an incomplete team. 

Thomas Drexler added a 43 and Jack Crosby a 44 for Lanesville.

Layton Hubbard also shot a 38 to lead Charlestown, which also received 42 from Gunner Stamper and 43s from Zander Morris and Bradley Watts.

Devan Dachenhausen led the three Mustangs with a 49.

.

LANESVILLE 163, CHARLESTOWN 166, NEW WASHINGTON INC.

Tuesday at Hidden Creek, par-35

Medalists: Cade Carter (L), Landon Campbell (L), Layton Hubbard (CH) 38.

Lanesville: Carter 38, Campbell 38, Thomas Drexler 43, Jack Crosby 44, Marcus Hadley 50, CJ Baumgart 59, Josh Oberdieck 60, Ryan Wood 65.

Charlestown: Hubbard 38, Gunner Stamper 42, Zander Morris 43, Bradley Watts 43, Jared Taylor 51, Noah Martin 62.

New Washington: Devan Dachenhausen 49, Noah Thompson 52, Matthew Arthur 54.

Tags

Trending Video