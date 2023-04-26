LACONIA — Led by medalist Branson Wagoner, Borden won a four-way match Tuesday.
Wagoner shot a 1-under-par 35 to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 168 — three shots ahead of Springs valley. South Central shot a 206 while Crawford County fielded an incomplete team.
Wagoner’s nine-hole round included four birdies, three bogeys and two pars.
Also for Borden, Kylan Nash carded 42, Carson Jones 44 and Derek Konermann 47.
BORDEN 168, SPRINGS VALLEY 171, SOUTH CENTRAL 205, CRAWFORD COUNTY INC.
Tuesday at Chariot Run GC, par-36
Medalist: Branson Wagoner (Borden) 35.
Borden: Wagoner 35, Kylan Nash 42, Carson Jones 44, Derek Konermann 47, Joseph Renners 53, Ryan Leftwich 58.
South Central: Brady Campbell 44, Logan Francis 52, Kendall Crosier 53, Thayne McCrary 56, Grant Day 62.
EAGLES EDGE PIRATES
SELLERSBURG — Led by two of the three medalists, Lanesville edged Charlestown in a three-way match Tuesday.
Cade Carter and Landon Campbell shot 38 apiece to lead the Eagles, who carded a collective 163 — three shots ahead of the Pirates — at Hidden Creek Golf Club. New Washington fielded an incomplete team.
Thomas Drexler added a 43 and Jack Crosby a 44 for Lanesville.
Layton Hubbard also shot a 38 to lead Charlestown, which also received 42 from Gunner Stamper and 43s from Zander Morris and Bradley Watts.
Devan Dachenhausen led the three Mustangs with a 49.
LANESVILLE 163, CHARLESTOWN 166, NEW WASHINGTON INC.
Tuesday at Hidden Creek, par-35
Medalists: Cade Carter (L), Landon Campbell (L), Layton Hubbard (CH) 38.
Lanesville: Carter 38, Campbell 38, Thomas Drexler 43, Jack Crosby 44, Marcus Hadley 50, CJ Baumgart 59, Josh Oberdieck 60, Ryan Wood 65.
Charlestown: Hubbard 38, Gunner Stamper 42, Zander Morris 43, Bradley Watts 43, Jared Taylor 51, Noah Martin 62.
New Washington: Devan Dachenhausen 49, Noah Thompson 52, Matthew Arthur 54.
