CARMEL — Silver Creek tied for fourth in Saturday’s State Preview.
Second-ranked Guerin Catholic took home the team title thanks to the fifth-score tiebreaker after both the Golden Eagles and No. 3 Hamilton Southeastern both shot 298 — two better than No. 1 Westfield — at Prairie View Golf Club, site of the IHSAA State Finals.
The Dragons, No. 4 Evansville North and No. 9 Carmel all shot 310 to tie for fourth. Seventh-ranked Zionsville (317), No. 5 Bloomington South (318), No. 6 Center Grove (318) and No. 20 Jasper (320) rounded out the Top 10 in the 22-team event.
Westfield’s Alec Cesare shot a 3-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors. Guerin Catholic’s Jacob Modleski was second with a 70.
Seth Hooe and Cody Coleman shot 75 apiece, to tie for 11th individually, and lead the way for Silver Creek. Luke Graston and Evan Trester shot 80 each to round out the Dragons’ team score.
STATE PREVIEW
Saturday at Prairie View GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Guerin Catholic 298-x, 2. Hamilton Southeastern 298, 3. Westfield 300, 4(tie). Silver Creek, Evansville North, Carmel 310, 7. Zionsville 317, 8(tie). Bloomington South, Center Grove 318, 10. Jasper 320, 11(tie). Leo, Warsaw 323, 13. Homestead 325, 14. Penn 329, 15(tie). Valparaiso, Noblesville 331, 17. Cathedral 338, 18. Evansville Memorial 344, 19. Gibson Southern 347, 20. Yorktown 356, 21. Franklin 357, 22. Covenant Christian 377.
Medalist: Alec Cesare (Westfield) 69.
Top 10: 1. Cesare 69, 2. Jacob Modleski 70, 3(tie). Kai Warner, Justin Hicks 71, 5. Joseph Armfield 72, 6(tie). Leo Wessel, Aidan Gutierrez 73, 8(tie). Adam Melliere, Luke Johnston, Cole Stames 74.
Silver Creek: Seth Hooe 75, Cody Coleman 75, Luke Graston 80, Evan Trester 80, Samuel Harris 83.
x—decided on fifth-score tiebreaker.
NEW ALBANY'S HAMILTON TIES FOR 2ND
BLOOMINGTON — New Albany sophomore Rossi Hamilton tied for second place in Saturday’s 33rd annual Bloomington North Invitational.
Center Grove's Brody Holubar shot a 1-under-par 71 at Cascades Golf Course to earn medalist honors. Hamilton and Center Grove's Drew Hardin both shot 74, but Hardin was awarded second low-medalist (and Hamilton third) based on a scorecard playoff.
The sixth-ranked Trojans took the team title with a 304 — four shots ahead of the B team of No. 1 Westfield. Bloomington North (309), No. 13 Columbus North (311) and Floyd Central (317) rounded out the top-five.
Led by Hamilton, the Bulldogs shot a season-best 326 to tie Columbus East for eighth. Blaine Hamilton added a 76, Zane Hammond an 86 and Ollie Dickman a 90.
Gabe Lamb fired a 4-over 75, to tie for fifth individually, and lead the fifth-place Highlanders. Levi Reid added a 79, Nate Smith an 81 and Breck Muncy an 82 for Floyd.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Cascades GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 304, 2. Westfield 308, 3. Bloomington North 309, 4. Columbus North 311, 5. Floyd Central 317, 6. Brownstown Central 322, 7. Bedford NL 325, 8(tie). New Albany, Columbus East 326, 10. Terre Haute North 334, 11. Seymour 340, 12. Perry Meridian 346, 13. Edgewood 350, 14. Martinsville 363, 15. Bloomington North B 374.
Medalist: Brody Holubar (Center Grove) 71.
Floyd Central: Gabe Lamb 75, Levi Reid 79, Nate Smith 81, Breck Muncy 82, Josh Anderson 86.
New Albany: R. Hamilton 74, Blaine Hamilton 76, Zane Hammond 86, Ollie Dickman 90, Eli Jackson 96.
