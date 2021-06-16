BOYS' GOLF: Silver Creek's Smith takes 3rd at state

CARMEL — Carter Smith capped off an historic season for Silver Creek in fantastic fashion Wednesday.
The junior fired a final-round, even-par 72 at Carmel’s Prairie View Golf Club to finish in third place — one shot behind the individual runner-up — at the IHSAA State Finals.
Smith, who led the Dragons to their first-ever sectional title and is believed to be the first Creek boy to qualify for state, began the day tied for 13th after his 3-over 75 in Tuesday’s first round.
“Today was much better than yesterday. I hit the ball really well,” he said. “I think I hit 17 greens in regulation, but the putter was not working. I had five or six lip-outs.”
Peru senior Kash Bellar shot a 3-under 69 for the second straight day to finish with a two-day 6-under 138. The Ball State-recruit was the only golfer under par either day.
“He’s a very good player,” Smith said. “He had two very good days on that course.”
Jacob Modleski of Guerin Catholic, which finished one shot behind team champion Center Grove, also shot 72 Wednesday to finish one ahead of Smith with a 146.
Wednesday, Smith’s 37-35 round included two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars. He parred the first five holes before bogeying the par-3 sixth. Smith followed that up with five more pars before bogeying No. 12. He quickly bounced back with a birdie on 13.
“Thirteen’s a pretty long par-5 and I absolutely nuked my driver. I was mad about the 3-putt on 12 and kind of hit out of my shoes,” said Smith, who was able to get up and down for birdie.
He then parred the next four holes before finishing with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
“My putt barely went in, but it was good to finish on a birdie and go out on a good note,” Smith said.
He hopes to carry that momentum into next season, when the Dragons set their sights on the big trophy.
“The goal is to make it (to state) as a team, first of all, and try to compete for a state title as a team,” Smith said. “For myself, I just want to try to compete and do better than I did this year and win.”
Smith was the top finisher of the four area individuals competing at state. The three others also made positives moves Wednesday.
Henryville senior Westin Allen, who was tied for 50th after the first round, fired a 1-over 73 to move into a tie for 21st.
Allen, who played the back nine first, birdied two of his first four holes and was 2-under before back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18 brought him back to even. On the front nine, he parred everything but No. 2, which he bogeyed.
“It was a much better day for Westin,” Hornets coach Robin Embry said. “He seemed comfortable the entire day. The wind was down, his indecision was down, and his score was down. I was very happy he was able to experience the State Finals. He carried himself well and represented himself, his family, our team, school, and community very well! He and Sam (Davidson) led us to a memorable season. It’s not often we have our team qualify for regional and have representation at the State Finals — we did both this season! We’re really going to miss him and Sam next season. They are two very good golfers and more important, quality young men!”
Floyd Central senior Christian McIntosh and Borden sophomore AJ Agnew were two of seven golfers who tied for 33rd overall.
McIntosh, who was tied for 50th following the first round, shot a 76 (38-38) to finish with a two-day total of 157. Starting on the back nine, he birdied 13 before three straight bogeys. On the front nine, McIntosh bogeyed the par-4 second before birdieing the par-5 third. He then double-bogeyed the par-5 seventh.
Meanwhile Agnew, who was tied for 68th after the first round, bounced back to fire a 1-over 73.
Beginning on the back nine, he sandwiched birdies on 11 and 13 around a bogey on 12. Agnew ran into trouble on 16, which he triple-bogeyed before rebounding to birdie No. 18. On the front nine, he birdied the par-5 third before double-bogeying No. 5. Agnew, though, birdied No. 8 before closing out his 36 with a par on No. 9.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Wednesday’s final round at Prairie View GC, Carmel; par-72
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 304-302—606; 2. Guerin Catholic 301-306—607; 3. Carmel 301-311—612; 4. Bloomington South 311-309—620; 5. Zionsville 306-320—626; 6. Columbia City 325-312—637; 7. Hamilton Southeastern 325-312—637; 8. Penn 323-315—638; 9. Cathedral 324-322—646; 10. FW Bishop Dwenger 318-336—654; 11. Fishers 339-324—663; 12. Evansville North 331-334—665; 13. Brebeuf 328-339—667; 14. Franklin 336-335—671; 15. Avon 335-351—686.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Kash Bellar (Peru) 69-69—138; 2. Jacob Modleski (Guerin Catholic) 74-72—146; 3. Carter Smith (Silver Creek) 75-72—147; 4 (tie). Ray Filter (Crown Point) 75-74—149, Derek Tabor (New Castle) 75-74—149, Ryan Ford (Cathedral) 75-74—149, Sam Hord (Center Grove) 75-74—149; 8 (tie). Weston Ogden (Brownsburg) 72-78—150, Aidan Gutierrez (Valparaiso) 78-72—150, Landon Gilmore (Bloomington South) 76-74—150, Andrew White (Guerin Catholic) 73-77—150.
Henryville: 21 (tie). Westin Allen 81-73—154.
Borden: 33 (tie). AJ Agnew 84-73—157.
Floyd Central: 33 (tie). Christian McIntosh 81-76—157.