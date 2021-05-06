Silver Creek Dragons

CLARKSVILLE — Behind medalist Carter Smith, Silver Creek cruised to victory in a five-team match at Wooded View Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.

Smith fired a 34 to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 147. North Harrison was second with a 160 while Corydon Central shot 176. Clarksville and Eastern didn’t field full teams.

Also for Creek, Seth Hooe shot a 36, Cody Coleman 37 and Luke Graston 40.

'DOGS DOWN PIONEERS

HENRYVILLE — Led by freshman medalist Blaine Hamilton, New Albany topped Providence in a dual match Wednesday afternoon. 

Hamilton shot an even-par 36 to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 169 — 35 shots better than the Pioneers — at Champions Pointe Golf Course. 

Ryan Crum added a 42 for New Albany. 

Carson Heldman paced the Pioneers with a 45. 

NEW ALBANY 169, PROVIDENCE 204     

Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36

Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 36. 

New Albany: Hamilton 36, Ryan Crum 42, Lukas Knoy 43, Zane Hammond 48. 

Providence: Carson Heldman 45, Jack Kaiser 52, Victor Beeler 53, Lincoln Bottorff 54, John Walthers 56, J. Murphy 57.  

