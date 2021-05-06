CLARKSVILLE — Behind medalist Carter Smith, Silver Creek cruised to victory in a five-team match at Wooded View Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
Smith fired a 34 to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 147. North Harrison was second with a 160 while Corydon Central shot 176. Clarksville and Eastern didn’t field full teams.
Also for Creek, Seth Hooe shot a 36, Cody Coleman 37 and Luke Graston 40.
'DOGS DOWN PIONEERS
HENRYVILLE — Led by freshman medalist Blaine Hamilton, New Albany topped Providence in a dual match Wednesday afternoon.
Hamilton shot an even-par 36 to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 169 — 35 shots better than the Pioneers — at Champions Pointe Golf Course.
Ryan Crum added a 42 for New Albany.
Carson Heldman paced the Pioneers with a 45.
NEW ALBANY 169, PROVIDENCE 204
Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 36.
New Albany: Hamilton 36, Ryan Crum 42, Lukas Knoy 43, Zane Hammond 48.
Providence: Carson Heldman 45, Jack Kaiser 52, Victor Beeler 53, Lincoln Bottorff 54, John Walthers 56, J. Murphy 57.
