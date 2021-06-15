CARMEL — Carter Smith called his first round at the IHSAA State Finals “frustrating.”
However, the Silver Creek junior finds himself tied for 13th-place heading into today’s final round. Smith fired a 3-over-par 75 — six shots behind the leader — at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Tuesday.
“I couldn’t hit the ball straight, at all,” he said. “The first couple of holes were pretty good, but my putter saved me all day. I missed a lot of fairways and missed a lot of greens. But I was able to get up-and-down in a lot of spots and get a lot of pars.”
Smith had the best round of the quartet of local individuals who competed. Floyd Central senior Christian McIntosh and Henryville senior Westin Allen both fired 9-over 81s, which tied them for 50th, while Borden sophomore AJ Agnew carded an 84 to tie for 68th.
Peru senior Kash Bellar, who played with McIntosh, was the first-round leader thanks to his 3-under 69. He was the only one of the 100 players under par. Avon’s Vincent Villanueva and Brownsburg’s Weston Ogden both shot even-par rounds of 72. Three others are at 1-over and six more are tied at 2-over.
“The course played very difficult, there were a lot of very good players who had very high scores today,” said Smith, whose 38-37 round included one birdie, four bogeys and 13 pars.
Smith, who started on No. 1, parred the first two holes before birdieing the par-5 third to move to 1-under.
“I had a decent wedge in there and was able to roll in a 20-footer,” he said.
Smith then parred Nos. 4 and 5 before bogeying three of his final four holes on the front nine.
“Six was a tough hole — a long par-3 — and eight and nine were both pretty bad bogeys,” he said. “I missed greens from 80 and 130 yards and then had bad chips.”
On the back nine, Smith parred the first eight holes before bogeying 18.
“I didn’t hit it well on the back nine,” he said. “Especially on the back nine the putter saved me. I think I hit one green and had 11 putts. I was just scrambling all day.”
Smith is scheduled to tee off, again from No. 1, at 8:09 a.m. this morning.
“I’m hoping to have something in the 60s,” he said. “If I can get 68ish, give or take, and I can get to minus-3 or minus-4, that might give me a chance.”
McIntosh, who played the back nine first, was 3-over at the turn before posting a 42 on the front.
Allen, who started on No. 10, birdied his first hole before bogeying the next two. He then birdied 13 to return to even-par. Allen, however, double-bogeyed No. 14 then bogeyed 15 and 17 to finish with a 40. He fired a 41 on the front nine.
“Westin was disappointed with his score and I was surprised by it,” Henryville coach Robin Embry said. “He’s played so well the last half of the season. However, today he didn’t have his best. He battled, but it seemed like when he’d get a little momentum a marginal swing or bounce would end it. The course setup and wind made scoring difficult, but obviously, better scores were available. I’m excited to see how he does tomorrow. Hopefully he’ll feel more comfortable and card something he’s happy with.”
McIntosh and Allen, who will play in the same threesome today, are slated to tee off at 9:48 a.m. from No. 10.
Meanwhile Agnew, who played in the same threesome as Allen, had a rough start in his first State Finals appearance. Playing the back nine first, the sophomore was 12-over at the turn. He bounced back, though, on the front nine, shooting an even-par 36. His nine-hole round included two birdies, two bogeys and five pars.
Agnew is slated to tee off, again from No. 10, at 10:06 a.m. this morning.
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Tuesday at Prairie View GC, Carmel; par-72
Team scores: 1 (tie). Carmel, Guerin Catholic 301, 3. Center Grove 304, 4. Zionsville 306, 5. Bloomington South 311, 6. Columbia City 312, 7. FW Bishop Dwenger 318, 8. Penn 323, 9. Cathedral 324, 10. Hamilton Southeastern 325, 11. Brebeuf 328, 12. Evansville North 331, 13. Avon 335, 14. Franklin 336, 15. Fishers 339.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Kash Bellar (Peru) 69, 2 (tie). Vincent Villanueva (Avon), Weston Ogden (Brownsburg) 72, 4 (tie). Paxton Schwomeyer (Wood Memorial), Patrick Michael (Carmel), Andrew White (Guerin Catholic) 73, 7 (tie). Alec Cesare (Westfield), Maclean Dudasko (Zionsville), Dillon Bergum (New Castle), Jacob Modleski (Guerin Catholic), Connor McNeely (Guerin Catholic), Sam Slaughter (Center Grove) 74.
Silver Creek: 13 (tie). Carter Smith 75.
Floyd Central: 50 (tie). Christian McIntosh 81.
Henryville: 50 (tie). Westin Allen 81.
Borden: 68 (tie). AJ Agnew 84.
