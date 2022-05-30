SELLERSBURG — Carter Smith shot a sizzling 6-under-par 66 to earn medalist honors and lead Silver Creek to a second-place finish in Saturday’s Legends of Providence Invitational.
Smith shot a 4-under 32 on the front nine and a 2-under 34 on the back at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
“Great round out of Carter,” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said of the senior standout. “He got hot early on the front (nine) and just maintained it. He’s as solid of a player as you will find.”
Smith’s round was two shots better than Bloomington South’s Happy Gilmore, the individual runner-up.
Led by Gilmore, the third-ranked Panthers took home the team title with a 285. That was three shots better than Smith and the No. 12 Dragons, who shot a school-record 288. Thirteenth-ranked Evansville North took third with a 295 while No. 5 Center Grove finished fourth with a 301. Jasper and Bedford North Lawrence both shot 310, but the Wildcats claimed fifth thanks to the fifth-player tiebreaker.
“I saw a team today that was confident and determined,” Graston said. “I think the comfort of playing with two great teams — we have seen a lot of Center Grove and Evansville North — and some motivation for us of Madison being in the group was a great combo. They were mentally locked in and highly-motivated. It’s nice to have outside help on getting motivated and come through in a big event. I’m super-proud of the guys with the way they were mentally. I’ll take that score anytime, even though South snuck in there late in the scoring tent and got us. Hats off to them though for posting a great round.”
Floyd Central placed eighth (319) while New Albany took 13th (340), Providence placed 15th (350) and Henryville 16th (453).
In addition to Smith’s splendid round, Cody Coleman carded a 72 — which tied him for seventh-place — for Creek. Luke Graston and Samuel Harris added 75 apiece for the Dragons.
“Cody hopefully is back on track with his round. He was in a zone that I saw a lot last year, but hadn’t yet this year. I think he’s back,” Graston said. “Luke and Samuel played great today as well. It’s so nice to see those two firing numbers I knew they had in them.”
Freshman Josh Anderson led the way for the Highlanders with a 75 while Levi Reid added a 79, Nathan Smith an 80 and Gabe Lamb an 85.
Freshman Rossi Hamilton shot 79 to lead the Bulldogs while Blaine Hamilton added an 81 and Johnathan Clifton an 85.
Freshman Blaine Beckort shot a 75 to pace the Pioneers while Lincoln Bottorff added an 86.
LEGENDS OF PROVIDENCE INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Champions Point GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Bloomington South 285, 2. Silver Creek 288, 3. Evansville North 295, 4. Center Grove 301, 5. Jasper 310-x, 6. Bedford NL 310, 7. Columbus North 319-x, 8. Floyd Central 319, 9. Evansville Mater Dei 321, 10. Bloomington North 326, 11. Madison 330, 12. Franklin 340-x, 13. New Albany 340, 14. Columbus East 343, 15. Providence 350, 16. Henryville 453.
x—won fifth-player tiebreaker.
Medalist: Carter Smith (SC) 66.
Top 10: 1. Smith (SC) 66; 2. Happy Gilmore (Bloomington South) 68; 3(tie). Connor Byon (B. South), Daymian Rij (Ev. North), Trevin Hutchinson (BNL), Jacob Paine (Bl. South) 70; 7(tie). Drew Rowen (Center Grove), Cody Coleman (SC) 72; 9(tie). Luke Johnston (Ev. North), Luke Beetz (Center Grove) 73.
Silver Creek: Smith 66, Coleman 72, Samuel Harris 75, Luke Graston 75, Seth Hooe 81.
Floyd Central: Josh Anderson 75, Levi Reid 79, Nathan Smith 80, Gabe Lamb 85, Landen Fuller 89.
New Albany: Rossi Hamilton 79, Blaine Hamilton 81, Jonathan Clifton 85, Zane Hammond 95, Chase Walters 99.
Providence: Blaine Beckort 75, Lincoln Bottorff 86, Caeden Uhl 93, Jacob Kaiser 96, Samwise Garcia 114.
Henryville: JD Michael 107, Caleb Lehaceanu 108, Caleb Harter 115, Eli Higdon 123, Brodee Steepleton 136.
