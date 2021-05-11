HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Sam Stewart, Floyd Central won the Big Four match Monday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Course.
Stewart shot a 1-under-par 35 to lead the Highlanders, who carded a collective 155. Jeffersonville and New Albany both shot 183, but the Red Devils took second thanks to their fifth score. Providence placed fourth with a 193.
Floyd's Ben Howell finished second with an even-par 36 while teammate Gabe Lamb fired a 40.
Charley Williams and Blake Brunson each fired 43 to lead Jeff.
Lukas Knoy led the Bulldogs with a 42 while John Walthers paced the Pioneers with a 45.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 155, JEFFERSONVILLE 183, NEW ALBANY 183, PROVIDENCE 193
Monday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Sam Stewart (Floyd Central) 35.
Floyd Central: Stewart 35, Ben Howell 36, Gabe Lamb 40, N. Smith 44, Judson Dukes 45.
Jeffersonville: Charley Williams 43, Blake Brunson 43, Xander O'Neal 45, Skyler Steier 52, Shaun Cecil 59.
New Albany: Lukas Knoy 42, Blaine Hamilton 45, Zane Hammond 47, Ryan Crum 49.
Providence: John Walthers 45, Carson Heldman 47, Lincoln Bottorff 51, Caeden Uhl 51, Victor Beeler 52.
