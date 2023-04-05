JEFFERSONVILLE — Christian Academy’s Landon Stillwell fired a 3-under-par 32 to lead the Warriors to a win in a three-way match Tuesday at Hidden Creek Golf Club.
Led by Stillwell, CAI carded a collective 157. Host Charlestown was second with a 171 while North Harrison took third with a 199.
Also for the Warriors, Joshua Renfro added a 39, Lucas Gillespie a 40 and Eli Brace a 46.
Layton Hubbard paced the Pirates with a 37 while Zander Morris added a 40, Gunner Stamper a 46 and Jared Taylor a 48.
CAI 157, CHARLESTOWN 171, NORTH HARRISON 199
At Hidden Creek GC, par-35
Medalist: Landon Stillwell (CAI) 32.
CAI: Stillwell 32, Joshua Renfro 39, Lucas Gillespie 40, Eli Brace 46, Keegan Toole 49, Reagan Lanum 54.
Charlestown: Layton Hubbard 37, Zander Morris 40, Gunner Stamper 46, Jared Taylor 48, Noah Martin 61.
North Harrison: Dawson Allen 47, Will Hedden 49, Kaleb Kellems 51, Carson Flickner 52, Riley Schneider 52, Colton Cahill 55, Cooper Dunn 60.
