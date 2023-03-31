BOYS' GOLF: Ten to watch this season

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 98 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ EARLY
THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CLARK                 CRAWFORD              DUBOIS
FLOYD                 HARRISON              JEFFERSON
ORANGE                PERRY                 SCOTT
WASHINGTON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY

BRECKINRIDGE          BULLITT               HARDIN
HENRY                 JEFFERSON             LARUE
MEADE                 NELSON                OLDHAM
SHELBY                SPENCER               TRIMBLE

IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY

HANCOCK               OHIO

IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY

GRAYSON               GREEN                 HART
LOGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY

ALLEN                 BARREN                BUTLER
EDMONSON              METCALFE              MONROE
SIMPSON               WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BOWLING GREEN,
BRANDENBURG, BROWNSVILLE, CORYDON, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ENGLISH, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW, GREENSBURG, HARDINSBURG, HARTFORD,
HAWESVILLE, HODGENVILLE, JASPER, JEFFERSONVILLE, LA GRANGE,
LEITCHFIELD, LEWISPORT, LOUISVILLE, MADISON, MORGANTOWN,
MUNFORDVILLE, NEW ALBANY, NEW CASTLE, PAOLI, PROVIDENCE,
RUSSELLVILLE, SALEM, SCOTTSBURG, SCOTTSVILLE, SHELBYVILLE,
SHEPHERDSVILLE, TAYLORSVILLE, TELL CITY, AND TOMPKINSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ to 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&
featured

BOYS' GOLF: Ten to watch this season

WorldClient-5.jpg (copy)

Borden’s AJ Agnew drives a ball from the tee box during the Fuzzy Invite at Covered Bridge Golf Course last year. He went on to tie for 21st at the IHSAA State Finals.

The boys’ golf season teed off around the state this week. Locally, several squads from Clark and Floyd counties are scheduled to participate in Saturday’s annual Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Club.

Once again this area has a good deal of talent, so with that in mind here are 10 players to watch this season.

AJ AGNEW, BORDEN

The senior is coming off an outstanding junior season.

The reigning Fuzzy medalist followed that up with three other top-four invitational finishes before he won the rain-shortened Southern Athletic Conference Championships.

Agnew was sensational in the postseason. He finished fourth in the Providence Sectional before earning medalist honors — with a sizzling 4-under-par 68 at Champions Pointe Golf Club — at the Providence Regional. He went on to tie for 21st place — thanks in large part to a final-round 2-over 74 — at the IHSAA State Finals.

Agnew, who also plays baseball for the Braves during the spring, has signed with Purdue Fort Wayne.

BLAINE BECKORT, PROVIDENCE

The sophomore had a fabulous freshman season for the Pioneers.

WorldClient-2.jpg (copy)

Providence Blaine Beckort drives a ball off the tee during the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Club earlier this season.

He started it off with a runner-up finish — one shot behind Agnew — in the Fuzzy. He went on to have several solid showings in invitationals and tied for medalist honors in the Big Four.

In the postseason he placed second — three shots behind medalist Cody Coleman — at the Providence Sectional. Three days later he shot a 78 at the regional to narrowly miss an individual berth to the IHSAA State Finals.

CODY COLEMAN, SILVER CREEK

The junior had a splendid sophomore season.

He started it off with a seventh-place finish in the Fuzzy, as he helped the Dragons to the team title.

CodyColeman1.jpg (copy)

Silver Creek’s Cody Coleman lines up a putt in the Mid-Southern Conference Championships in May of 2021. He earned medalist honors at the Providence Sectional last year.

After a solid regular season, Coleman turned it up a notch in the postseason.

He was the medalist at the Providence Sectional with a 1-under 71 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to lead the Dragons to their second straight title.

At the regional, Coleman carded a 77 to help Creek to a second-place finish and with it its first-ever trip to the IHSAA State Finals.

At Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Coleman shot an even-par 72 in the first round and a 77 in the second to finish in a tie for 12th-place.

He’ll be one of the leaders this season for the Dragons, who are ranked fifth in the state in the preseason coaches poll.

LUKE GRASTON, SILVER CREEK

The senior had a solid junior campaign, which he started with an eighth-place finish in the Fuzzy.

LukeGrastonheadshot.jpg

Luke Graston

In the postseason, he helped the Dragons to their second straight sectional title and a runner-up finish in the regional.

At the IHSAA State Finals, Graston tied for 44th individually to help the Dragons tie for fourth-place in their first-ever appearance there.

BLAINE HAMILTON, NEW ALBANY

The junior had a solid sophomore season for the Bulldogs.

WorldClient-15.jpg (copy)

New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton hits a ball from the fairway during the Fuzzy Invite at Covered Bridge Golf Course last year. He went on to earn medalist honors in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships in 2022.

After tying for ninth in the Fuzzy, Hamilton had plenty of success in the regular season. One of the biggest highlights was earning medalist honors — with a 3-over 75 — in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships at Otis Park in Bedford.

SAMUEL HARRIS, SILVER CREEK

The sophomore made an immediate impact last season as a freshman for the Dragons.

He started it off by tying for ninth in the Fuzzy. Harris went on to tie for fourth at the Providence Sectional while helping the Dragons to their second straight title.

SETH HOOE, SILVER CREEK

The senior had a strong junior campaign for the Dragons.

WorldClient-1.jpg (copy)

Silver Creek junior Seth Hooe hits a fairway shot during the Fuzzy Invite at Covered Bridge Golf Course last year.

In the postseason, he helped Silver Creek to its second straight sectional title before posting the team’s second low score at the regional. Hooe went on to tie for 49th in the IHSAA State Finals.

GABE LAMB, FLOYD CENTRAL

WorldClient-18.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central’s Gabe Lamb taps a putt during the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Club last year.

The junior had a solid sophomore season in 2022. He had the Highlanders’ second low score at the sectional to help them to a second-place finish.

LEVI REID, FLOYD CENTRAL

The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman campaign for the Highlanders. One of the highlights included a team-best 77 at the sectional for Floyd, which is ranked No. 17 in the state preseason poll. 

BRANSON WAGONER, BORDEN

The senior had a solid junior season, in which he helped the Braves to another Southern Athletic Conference championship as well as a third-place finish in the sectional.

Tags

Trending Video