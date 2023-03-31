BOYS' GOLF: Ten to watch this season

The boys’ golf season teed off around the state this week. Locally, several squads from Clark and Floyd counties are scheduled to participate in Saturday’s annual Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Once again this area has a good deal of talent, so with that in mind here are 10 players to watch this season.
AJ AGNEW, BORDEN
The senior is coming off an outstanding junior season.
The reigning Fuzzy medalist followed that up with three other top-four invitational finishes before he won the rain-shortened Southern Athletic Conference Championships.
Agnew was sensational in the postseason. He finished fourth in the Providence Sectional before earning medalist honors — with a sizzling 4-under-par 68 at Champions Pointe Golf Club — at the Providence Regional. He went on to tie for 21st place — thanks in large part to a final-round 2-over 74 — at the IHSAA State Finals.
Agnew, who also plays baseball for the Braves during the spring, has signed with Purdue Fort Wayne.
BLAINE BECKORT, PROVIDENCE
The sophomore had a fabulous freshman season for the Pioneers.
He started it off with a runner-up finish — one shot behind Agnew — in the Fuzzy. He went on to have several solid showings in invitationals and tied for medalist honors in the Big Four.
In the postseason he placed second — three shots behind medalist Cody Coleman — at the Providence Sectional. Three days later he shot a 78 at the regional to narrowly miss an individual berth to the IHSAA State Finals.
CODY COLEMAN, SILVER CREEK
The junior had a splendid sophomore season.
He started it off with a seventh-place finish in the Fuzzy, as he helped the Dragons to the team title.
After a solid regular season, Coleman turned it up a notch in the postseason.
He was the medalist at the Providence Sectional with a 1-under 71 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to lead the Dragons to their second straight title.
At the regional, Coleman carded a 77 to help Creek to a second-place finish and with it its first-ever trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
At Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Coleman shot an even-par 72 in the first round and a 77 in the second to finish in a tie for 12th-place.
He’ll be one of the leaders this season for the Dragons, who are ranked fifth in the state in the preseason coaches poll.
LUKE GRASTON, SILVER CREEK
The senior had a solid junior campaign, which he started with an eighth-place finish in the Fuzzy.
In the postseason, he helped the Dragons to their second straight sectional title and a runner-up finish in the regional.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Graston tied for 44th individually to help the Dragons tie for fourth-place in their first-ever appearance there.
BLAINE HAMILTON, NEW ALBANY
The junior had a solid sophomore season for the Bulldogs.
After tying for ninth in the Fuzzy, Hamilton had plenty of success in the regular season. One of the biggest highlights was earning medalist honors — with a 3-over 75 — in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships at Otis Park in Bedford.
SAMUEL HARRIS, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore made an immediate impact last season as a freshman for the Dragons.
He started it off by tying for ninth in the Fuzzy. Harris went on to tie for fourth at the Providence Sectional while helping the Dragons to their second straight title.
SETH HOOE, SILVER CREEK
The senior had a strong junior campaign for the Dragons.
In the postseason, he helped Silver Creek to its second straight sectional title before posting the team’s second low score at the regional. Hooe went on to tie for 49th in the IHSAA State Finals.
GABE LAMB, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior had a solid sophomore season in 2022. He had the Highlanders’ second low score at the sectional to help them to a second-place finish.
LEVI REID, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman campaign for the Highlanders. One of the highlights included a team-best 77 at the sectional for Floyd, which is ranked No. 17 in the state preseason poll.
BRANSON WAGONER, BORDEN
The senior had a solid junior season, in which he helped the Braves to another Southern Athletic Conference championship as well as a third-place finish in the sectional.