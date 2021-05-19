HANOVER — Led by medalist Branson Wagoner, Borden won a four-way match Wednesday.
Wagoner fired a 3-over-par 38 for the Braves, who carded a collective 170 — 11 shots better than Charlestown at Spring Hills Golf Course. Southwestern and New Washington didn't field full teams.
Derek Konermann fired a 41, Cruz Martin a 45 and Hayden Smith a 46 to round out Borden's team score.
Alex Wright shot a 40 to pace the Pirates while Connor Aaron added a 45, Trey Brison a 48 and Zander Morris a 48.
Jacob Curry, the Mustangs' lone player, fired a 52.
BORDEN 170, CHARLESTOWN 181, SOUTHWESTERN INC., NEW WASHINGTON INC.
At Spring Hills GC, par-35
Medalist: Branson Wagoner (Borden) 38.
Borden: Wagoner 38, Derek Konermann 41, Cruz Martin 45, Hayden Smith 46, Connor Holmes 52.
Charlestown: Alex Wright 40, Connor Aaron 45, Trey Brison 48, Zander Morris 48, Andrew Martens 49.
Southwestern: Austin Kramer 39, Bill Tingle 49, Logan Williams 55.
New Washington: Jacob Curry 52.
