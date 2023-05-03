Borden Braves

SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg edged Borden for victory in a four-way match Wednesday afternoon.

Medalist Dare Bowles fired a 38 to lead the way for the Warriors, who carded a collective 167 — one shot ahead of the Braves — at Westwood Golf Course. Charlestown finished third with a 180 while New Washington fielded an incomplete squad.

AJ Agnew and Branson Wagoner fired 39 apiece to lead the Braves, who only used irons during their 9-hole rounds. 

Layton Hubbard shot a 39 to pace the Pirates. 

SCOTTSBURG 167, BORDEN 168, CHARLESTOWN 180, NEW WASHINGTON INC.

Medalist: Dare Bowles (Scottsburg) 38.

Scottsburg: Bowles 38, Caden Richardson 40, Kody Clancy 42, Meade McNeely 47, Jack Miller 50, Jace Luttrell 53.

Borden: AJ Agnew 39, Branson Wagoner 39, Derek Konermann 45, Kylan Nash 45, Carson Jones 52, Ryan Leftwich 65.

Charlestown: Layton Hubbard 39, Zander Morris 45, Bradley Watts 45, Gunner Stamper 51, Jared Taylor 59, Noah Martin 64.

New Washington: Devon Dachenhasusen 51, Matthew Arthur 56, Noah Thompson 62.

