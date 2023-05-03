SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg edged Borden for victory in a four-way match Wednesday afternoon.
Medalist Dare Bowles fired a 38 to lead the way for the Warriors, who carded a collective 167 — one shot ahead of the Braves — at Westwood Golf Course. Charlestown finished third with a 180 while New Washington fielded an incomplete squad.
AJ Agnew and Branson Wagoner fired 39 apiece to lead the Braves, who only used irons during their 9-hole rounds.
Layton Hubbard shot a 39 to pace the Pirates.
.
SCOTTSBURG 167, BORDEN 168, CHARLESTOWN 180, NEW WASHINGTON INC.
Medalist: Dare Bowles (Scottsburg) 38.
Scottsburg: Bowles 38, Caden Richardson 40, Kody Clancy 42, Meade McNeely 47, Jack Miller 50, Jace Luttrell 53.
Borden: AJ Agnew 39, Branson Wagoner 39, Derek Konermann 45, Kylan Nash 45, Carson Jones 52, Ryan Leftwich 65.
Charlestown: Layton Hubbard 39, Zander Morris 45, Bradley Watts 45, Gunner Stamper 51, Jared Taylor 59, Noah Martin 64.
New Washington: Devon Dachenhasusen 51, Matthew Arthur 56, Noah Thompson 62.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.