GREENWOOD — Tenth-ranked Silver Creek took home the team title in Saturday’s Trojan Classic.
The Dragons carded a collective 9-over-par 293 — five better than the second team of No. 1 Westfield — at Hickory Stick Golf Club. Host Center Grove’s Red (301) and White (307) teams finished third and fourth, respectively, while Mount Vernon (313) rounded out the top five in the 18-team event.
Yorktown’s Christian Groves fired a 1-under-par 70 to earn medalist honors. Silver Creek’s Evan Trester and Samuel Harris each shot 72 to tie for second with James Beetz of Center Grove Red.
Additionally, Creek’s Seth Hooe tied for eighth with a 74 and Cody Coleman tied for 11th with a 75 to round out the Dragons’ team score.
“This was a big win for us; it was a great field,” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said. “It was nice to finally have some nice weather to see what we could do. Great rounds by Samuel and Trester. Samuel is looking good and Trester has been key for us this year. He’s put up some great numbers and has been clutch. I’m proud of the way the guys bounced back at a great invite and posted a great number. We needed this to get things going in the right direction. We started the season slower than what I expected, but hopefully this got the guys going. We need these numbers to make a good run this year.”
TROJAN CLASSIC
At Hickory Stick GC, par-71
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 293, 2. Westfield 298, 3. Center Grove Red 301, 4. Center Grove White 307, 5. Mount Vernon 313, 6. Yorktown 316, 7. Columbus North 320, 8. Franklin 321, 9. Carmel 324, 10(tie). Center Grove Black, Bloomington North 325, 12. Columbus East 335, 13. Plainfield 342, 14. Greenwood Christian 349, 15. New Palestine 357, 16(tie). New Castle, Martinsville 360, 18. Franklin Central 364.
Medalist: Christian Groves (Yorktown) 70.
Silver Creek: Evan Trester 72, Samuel Harris 72, Seth Hooe 74, Cody Coleman 75, Luke Graston 81.
FLOYD FINISHES 4TH AT WASHINGTON INVITE
WASHINGTON — Floyd Central finished fourth in Saturday’s Washington Invitational.
Sixth-ranked Bloomington South took home the team title with 297 — four shots better than No. 4 Evansville North. Thirteenth-ranked Jasper (317), the Highlanders (318) and Evansville Mater Dei (335) rounded out the top five in the 17-team event.
Junior Ashton Bass led the way for Floyd with a personal-best 76. Josh Anderson added a 79 and Breck Muncy an 81 while Gabe Lamb and Landon Smith fired 82 apiece for the Highlanders.
WASHINGTON INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Bloomington South 297, 2. Evansville North 301, 3. Jasper 317, 4. Floyd Central 318, 5. Evansville Mater Dei 335, 6. Evansville Memorial 336, 7. Castle 340, 8. Washington 346, 9. Forest Park 352, 10. South Knox 363, 11. Springs Valley 366, 12. Bedford North Lawrence 368, 13. Mount Vernon 369, 14. Sullivan 385, 15. Barr-Reeve 398, 16. Evansville Central 399, 17. Washington Catholic 415.
STILLWELL EARNS MEDALIST HONORS
ENGLISH — Christian Academy’s Landon Stillwell shot a 1-under-par to earn medalist honors in Saturday’s Early Bird Invitational.
Stillwell fired a 35 in the nine-hole event at Lucas Oil Golf Club.
Lanesville won the team title with 174 — five shots ahead of the Warriors — in the nine-team event.
