MADISON — After more than 10 hours at Sunrise Golf Course on Monday, Charlestown senior Alex Wright earned a spot in the Providence Regional.
On a day that featured several rain delays and play stoppages, Wright shot a 10-over-par 82 at Sunrise to become the Pirates' first regional-qualifier — and the first in head coach Adam Tolliver's 11-year tenure — in more than a decade.
Austin won the team title with a score of 298. Host Madison was second with a 315 while Scottsburg took third with a 340. Jennings County (350) and Charlestown (364) rounded out the top five. Henryville placed seventh with a 396.
Austin's Blake Stamper earned medalist honors with an even-par 72. His teammate, Landon Smith, was one shot behind him.
The top three teams, and the top three individuals on non-qualifying squads, advance to Thursday's Providence Regional, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Wright, who recently committed to play golf at Hanover College, claimed one of the individual spots thanks to his round. He's scheduled to tee off at 8:10 a.m. Thursday.
Also for Charlestown, Layton Hubbard added a 90, Robert Morris a 93 and Trey Brison a 99.
Senior Caleb Lehacenau led the seventh-place Hornets with an 87 while JD Michael added a 90.
MADISON SECTIONAL
Monday at Sunrise GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Austin 298, 2. Madison 315, 3. Scottsburg 340, 4. Jennings County 350, 5. Charlestown 364, 6. Switzerland County 373, 7. Henryville 396, 8. Southwestern 403, 9. Shawe Memorial 415, 10. Rising Sun 447. New Washington, South Ripley incomplete.
Medalist: Blake Stamper (Austin) 72.
Top 5: Stamper (Austin) 72, Landon Smith (Austin) 73, Landon True (Madison) 74, Barton Garrison (Austin) 75, Jake Grider (Jennings County) 75.
Austin: Stamper 72, Smith 73, Barton 75, Josh Gabbard 78, Parker Bruce 84.
Madison: True 74, Henry Ashley 78, Jackson Lynch 80, Clayton Benkert 83, Luke Barron 84.
Scottsburg: Dare Bowles 79, Kody Clancy 82, Meade McNeely 88, Caden Richardson 91, Evan Davidson 96.
Jennings County: Grider 75, Jack George 89, Eli Simmons 92, Davey Shaw 94, Tanner Stearns 96.
Charlestown: Alex Wright 82, Layton Hubbard 90, Robert Morris 93, Trey Brison 99, Jordan Dean 100.
Henryville: Caleb Lehacenau 87, JD Michael 90, Caleb Harter 104, Brodee Steepleton 115, Elijah Higdon 133.
New Washington: Devan Dachenhausen 114, Noah Thompson 131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.