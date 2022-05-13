JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Alex Wright, Charlestown won a four-way match Thursday afternoon at Hidden Creek.
Wright fired an even-par 35 to pace the Pirates, who finished with a 159 — three shots off of a school record. Lanesville was second with 189 while South Central shot 195 and Henryville 210.
Also for Charlestown, Zander Morris shot 38 while Jordan Dean and Trey Brison fired 43 apiece.
Maverick Belden led the Eagles with a 37 while Austyn Thompson shot 46 for the Rebels.
The Hornets were paced by Caleb Lehaceanu's 49.
.
CHARLESTOWN 159, LANESVILLE 189, SOUTH CENTRAL 195, HENRYVILLE 210
Thursday at Hidden Creek, par-35
Medalist: Alex Wright (C) 35.
Charlestown: Wright 35, Zander Morris 38, Jordan Dean 43, Trey Brison 43, Bradley Watts 47, Lucas Bach 48.
Lanesville: Maverick Belden 37, LJ Campbell 44, Carter Moore 53, Cole Fisher 55, Joshua Obercieck 66.
South Central: Austyn Thompson 46, Collin Cunningham 47, Kendall Crosier 48, Grant Day 54.
Henryville: Caleb Lehaceanu 49, Brodee Steepleton 53, Caleb Harter 54, Daniel Jackson 54, Eli Higdon 56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.