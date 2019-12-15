NEW ALBANY — New Albany bounced back from Friday’s loss to Floyd Central to defeat Zionsville on Saturday 50-42.
The Bulldogs connected on 9 for 20 from 3-point range as a team led by Kaden Stanton and Trey Hourigan. Stanton made 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points. Senior Trey Hourigan hit 3 for 4 from 3 and had a team-high 17 points. Tucker Biven also reached double figures with 13.
“They play a really good 2-3 zone. It takes a while to find a way to score against it,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “It’s always tough after you play Friday night and lose a game, especially an emotional close game to a rival. It’s good to see the character you have the next day. our kids responded really well. We really played a good game both offensively and defensively.”
Jordan Thomas led the Bulldogs with 10 rebounds.
“We struggled on the glass Friday. Last night, we turned the tables on that. We felt like that’s what we needed to do. We felt that was the difference in the game against Floyd. Jordan was a beast on the boards for us,” Shannon said.
Maddox Schmelz also came up big, helping limit Zionsville leading scorer Anthony Scales to eight points. Schmelz also scored four points and grabbed six rebounds.
PROVIDENCE TOPS SCOTTSBURG
CLARKSVILLE — Sterling Huber hit three second-quarter 3-pointers and Providence held Scottsburg to just one bucket in the period to help Providence take a 27-16 lead into halftime and the Pioneers held on in the second half for a 49-46 victory in their home opener.
Huber finished with 15 points.
Austin Grantz and Nick Sexton chipped in eight. Nick Sexton and Alec Fougerousse chipped in seven points apiece.
PROVIDENCE 49, SCOTTSBURG 46
Scottsburg 10 6 11 19 — 46
Providence 9 18 9 13 — 49
Scottsburg (4-1): Smith 2, Cutter 6, Richey 1, Owens 12, Deaton 4, Sebastiao 21.
Providence (4-0): Austin Grantz 8, Sterling Huber 15, Alec Fougerousse 7, Nick Sexton 7, David Wall 4, Zach Johnson 5, Beatty 3.
3-point goals: Sterling Huber 4, Beatty, Sexton, Sebastiao, Owens.
BORDEN TAKES DOWN CROTHERSVILLE
BORDEN — Freshman Tommy Devine led the way with 22 points and sophomore Sterling Mikel hit five 3-pointers on his way to 20 for the Braves.
Crothersville 15 12 11 24 — 62
Borden 14 13 23 19 — 69
Borden: Mason Carter 11, Sterling Mikel 20, Tommy Devine 22, Brennan Eurton 5, Ethan Eurton 7, Jaden Roberts.
Crothersville: Bright 22, Shirley 7, Farmer 4, Thomas 5, Keasler 6, Spall 16.
3-point goals: Mikel 5, Devine 3, Carter, Bright 2, Thomas.
BIG SECOND HALF HELPS CORYDON GET BY HENRYVILLE 56-44
HENRYVILLE — A bad second half hurt Henryville in its 56-44 loss to visiting Corydon Central on Saturday.
The Hornets started the third quarter with a one-point lead over the Panthers but things took a turn for the worst as soon as play resumed. Corydon had a big third quarter where they outscored the Hornets 17-10. Things slowed for both teams in the fourth quarter but Corydon’s 12-5 run led the Panthers to the road win.
Both teams had the three-ball working and finished with seven made threes a piece. Cody Wallis was Henryville’s high man with 11 points. Jayke Youell added 10 and Westin Allen scored seven for the Hornets.
The 2-4 Hornets will be off for a few days and then head to Lanesville for a road game on Friday.
CORYDON CENTRAL 56, HENRYVILLE 44
Henryville 14 14 10 5—44
Corydon 12 15 17 12—56
Henryville (2-4): CodyWallis 11, Jayke Youell 10, Westin Allen 7, Cole Pirrman 6, Sam Guernsey 4, Logan Owens 2, Taylor Guthrie 2.
Corydon (2-3): Fessel 14, Kaiser 10, Weber 7, Adams 6, Martin 6, Eve 5, Gentemann 4, Jagger 3.
3-point field goals: Henryville 7 (Youell 3, Pirrman 2, Allen, Wallis); Corydon7 (Fessel 3, Kaiser 2, Martin, Weber).
IN OTHER GAMES: Class 4A No. 8 Jeffersonville lost 77-72 to Scott County (Ky.) in the Kentucky Hall of Fame Classic; Clarksville defeated Eastern 59-45 to improve to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Mid-Southern Conference.
