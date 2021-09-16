SCOTTSBURG — Aurelia Antoci's hat trick helped Silver Creek to a 5-0 win at Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Wednesday.
Drake Forish and Owen Eckert each added a goal and an assist for the Dragons while Miguel Trejo also dished out an assist.
Silver Creek (5-4, 2-1) visits New Albany on Monday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 5, SCOTTSBURG 0
Silver Creek 2 3 — 5
Scottsburg 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Aurelia Antoci (Drake Forish assist), 35th minute.
SC — Antoci, 38th.
Second half
SC — Antoci, 42nd.
SC — Forish (Owen Eckert), 44th.
SC — Eckert (Miguel Trejo), 72nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.