SCOTTSBURG — Aurelia Antoci's hat trick helped Silver Creek to a 5-0 win at Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Wednesday. 

Drake Forish and Owen Eckert each added a goal and an assist for the Dragons while Miguel Trejo also dished out an assist. 

Silver Creek (5-4, 2-1) visits New Albany on Monday night. 

SILVER CREEK 5, SCOTTSBURG 0

Silver Creek     2     3 — 5

Scottsburg       0     0 — 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

     SC — Aurelia Antoci (Drake Forish assist), 35th minute.

     SC — Antoci, 38th. 

Second half

     SC — Antoci, 42nd.

     SC — Forish (Owen Eckert), 44th. 

     SC — Eckert (Miguel Trejo), 72nd. 

