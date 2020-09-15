HENRYVILLE — Freshman Hayden Barbour had a hat trick, while Parker Rappe added two goals and an assist to lead Henryville to a 9-1 victory over visiting Columbus Christian.
Carlos Avila, Austin Contreras, J.J. Moran and goalie Cody Wallis also found the net for the Hornets, while Tyler Orberson had a trio of assists.
"This was our first game in a month and only the second of the year with our full starting lineup, which quickly proved what we are capable of when team unity and chemistry is at its highest potential," Henryville coach John Harris said. "Columbus Christian played a very honorable game and both teams seemed to throughly enjoy their time on the field."
The Hornets (3-1) visit Mitchell at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
HENRYVILLE 9, COLUMBUS CHRISTIAN 1
Columbus Christian 0 1 — 1
Henryville 5 4 — 9
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
H — Hayden Barbour (Parker Rappe assist), 4th minute.
H — Rappe (Austin Contreras), 5th.
H — Hayden Barbour (Tyler Orberson), 11th.
H — Barbour (Orbeson), 13th.
H — Rappe (Orberson), 21st.
Second half
H — Carlos Avila (JJ Moran), 42nd.
CC — Goal, 50th.
H — Contreras (Cody Wallis), 58th.
H — Wallis (JD Michael), 71st.
H — Moran (Contreras), 78th.
