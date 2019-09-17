CLARKSVILLE — Jericho Brooks was in the right place at the right time not once, but twice Tuesday night.
The Providence junior defender netted both goals — one in the first half off his foot and the other in the second half with his head — in the Class A No. 9 Pioneers’ 2-0 win over New Albany at Murphy Stadium.
“Right place, right time for two goals. You’ve got to love that kind of effort from your left back,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said. “It was a good effort from a lot of the guys and a good effort from New Albany. It was definitely a tough win for us. It’s always a big-time rivalry with those guys and they give a lot of effort, so you just have to make sure that you match it for the whole 80 minutes of the game.”
The match was scoreless until the 34th minute when Alex Lancaster’s free kick sailed into a crowd near the goal.
“It deflected off one of their players, it came to me and I just placed it in the corner,” Brooks said.
Bulldogs coach Josh Dickman, though, believed the ball also deflected off the hand of one of the Pioneers.
“I feel like the referee blew that first call, that was a hand-ball in the box,” Dickman said. “It’s unfortunate that things go that way, we still should’ve cleared the ball, but something like that is all it takes to turn the momentum. And I think that was the turning point. A missed call in the box and then they go up 1-0 and now we’re digging out of a hole.”
Still, the Bulldogs (5-3-3) showed plenty of fight. They came out aggressive to start the second half, putting the pressure on the Pioneers. However Jacob Braswell & Co. kept New Albany at bay.
Providence (6-4) padded its lead with a little less than 13 minutes to play, when Edy Lutgens served a ball into the box that a streaking Brooks headed into the back of the net.
“I told him to put it front post, and he put it front post, and I headed it in and there it was,” Brooks described.
However Brooks, received a red card 2 minutes later after getting tangled up with New Albany’s Gabe Kruer, who received a yellow, leaving the Pioneers a man down the remainder of the match.
Providence, though, held on from there for its first win in two weeks. The Pioneers, who last beat Jennings County 2-0 Sept. 3, went 0-3 — losing 2-0 at Valparaiso, 1-0 to Pike and 3-0 to Bloomington North — in the Hoosier Cup in the first weekend in September, then didn’t play last week.
“It really brings us back. We were a little upset from the Hoosier Cup, we lost three games, but came back tonight and got the W,” Brooks said.
Braswell recorded four saves in goal for the Pioneers, while Quincy Rainey had five for New Albany.
The Pioneers host North Oldham (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday while the Bulldogs play at Floyd Central at 8 p.m. in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader in the Knobs.
