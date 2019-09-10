LOUISVILLE — Host Ballard edged Floyd Central 1-0 Wednesday night.
Nati Hamilton's goal in the 30th minute was the only goal of the match.
Liam Fitzgerald recorded seven saves in goal for the Highlanders (2-5), who play at Shelbyville (Ky.) Collins on Tuesday night.
.
BALLARD 1, FLOYD CENTRAL 0
Floyd Central 0 0—0
Ballard 1 0—1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
B — Nati Hamilton, 30th minute.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots: Floyd Central 4, Ballard 12.
Shots on goal: Floyd Central 2, Ballard 8.
Saves: Floyd Central — Liam Fitzgerald 7; Ballard — Tee Hunt 2.
Records: Floyd Central 2-5, Home X.
Junior varsity: Floyd Central 1, Ballard 1.
