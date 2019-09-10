LOUISVILLE — Host Ballard edged Floyd Central 1-0 Wednesday night. 

Nati Hamilton's goal in the 30th minute was the only goal of the match. 

Liam Fitzgerald recorded seven saves in goal for the Highlanders (2-5), who play at Shelbyville (Ky.) Collins on Tuesday night. 

BALLARD 1, FLOYD CENTRAL 0

Floyd Central     0     0—0

Ballard               1     0—1

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

     B — Nati Hamilton, 30th minute. 

GAME STATISTICS

     Shots: Floyd Central 4, Ballard 12.

     Shots on goal: Floyd Central 2, Ballard 8. 

     Saves: Floyd Central — Liam Fitzgerald 7; Ballard — Tee Hunt 2.

     Records: Floyd Central 2-5, Home X.

     Junior varsity: Floyd Central 1, Ballard 1.

