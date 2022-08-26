CORYDON — New Albany and host Corydon Central played to a 1-1 tie Thursday night.
The host Panthers found the net first, scoring in the 10th minute of the match.
The Bulldogs battled back for the equalizer five minutes later when Davis Krebs converted a header off a feed from Gus Dickman.
New Albany (2-2-1) will host Jasper at 8 p.m. Saturday night at Green Valley. It will be a "Black Out" game as the Bulldogs try to pack the stands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.