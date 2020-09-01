‘DOGS DOWN COUGARS
NEW ALBANY — Gabe Kruer had a goal and an assist to help host New Albany rally for a 3-1 victory over North Harrison on Monday night on the Bulldogs’ new field.
The Cougars led 1-0 at halftime before Kruer netted the equalizer within in the first two minutes of the second half. Later, Kruer assisted Gus Dickman’s go-ahead goal. Ryne Blair added an insurance goal for the Bulldogs with 5 minutes, 24 seconds to play.
New Albany (5-1) will host Bedford North Lawrence at 7 p.m. Thursday night in its Hoosier Hills Conference opener.
