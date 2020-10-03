CENA3

New Albany freshman Mehari Milton. 

 By JOSH COOK

NEW ALBANY — New Albany scored three second-half goals to rally past Providence 3-2 Friday night in the regular-season finale for both at Green Valley. 

The Pioneers led 1-0 at halftime before the Bulldogs tied it up on Finn Railey's goal, off a corner kick, with 28 minutes to play. 

New Albany added two more goals, by Gabe Kruer and Mehari Milton, before Providence pulled within one late. 

The Class A No. 2 Pioneers (10-3) face Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Trinity Lutheran Sectional. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (11-4-1) face Columbus East at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Seymour Sectional. 

