CLARKSVILLE — The New Albany boys’ soccer team bounced back from a lopsided loss with a big win.
The Bulldogs, who suffered a 7-0 setback to Class 3A No. 12 Castle on Saturday night, rebounded to knock off 2A No. 5 Providence 2-1 Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium.
“We’ve been figuring things out all the way,” said New Albany coach Josh Dickman, whose team had dropped five of its previous six. “We had a rough start (to the season) with sickness and we had some injuries, so we’re just now trying to sort things out. And it comes at a good time, right here in the back half of the season.
“We changed the focus of a few things, changed the formation a little bit and got the result that we needed. I’m proud of the boys.”
A goal by Ollie Dickman, the coach’s son, gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in the first half before the Pioneers answered almost immediately with the equalizer.
It remained deadlocked until Jack Moutardier’s second-half goal put New Albany on top to stay.
“It was great work by Carlos Rodriguez on the wing and just a super unselfish ball across the box for a tap-in for Jack,” Dickman said. “That’s what we coach, that’s what we preach — relentless effort and selfless spirit, and you saw it tonight.
“Other than the first 10 minutes of the second half I feel like we controlled most of the game, we played the way we wanted to play and kind of took it to them. Which maybe, with some of the results we’ve had, they weren’t quite expecting out of us.”
The Bulldogs’ victory also spoiled the Pioneers’ Senior Night.
“It’s not easy to win rivalry games,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said. “They certainly wanted to win. It’s what happens when you have a program that wins, people want to come in here and beat you on your Senior Night. It didn’t go the way that we had planned, or wanted it, but so be it, we have to get better."
Both teams will be back in action later this week.
The Bulldogs (4-5) will next host Floyd Central on Thursday while the Pioneers (6-2-3) will play two games in Evansville this weekend.
