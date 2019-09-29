NEW ALBANY — New Albany's final match at Prosser was a memorable one. However it was also a bit bittersweet, for multiple reasons.
The Bulldogs broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 68th minute against Class 3A No. 4, and unbeaten, Columbus East.
New Albany couldn't hang on, though. The Olympians netted the equalizer seven minutes later to salvage a 1-1 Hoosier Hills Conference tie Saturday afternoon.
“I think that what we learned today is that we can play with anybody. I think we’ve known that, but now I think they know that,” New Albany coach Josh Dickman said. “I think it’s a good result. It’s a little disappointing to give up a junk goal there at the end, but I felt like we were the better team all day.”
The match was scoreless until there was a little under 13 minutes remaining, when freshman Gus Dickman passed to senior Hayden Krebs, who rocketed a shot past East goalie Zach Roberts.
“It was a great through-ball by freshman Gus Dickman and I just tried to keep it low and front post and swept it in,” Krebs said.
“The whole thing developed nicely,” Coach Dickman added. “It was great play out of the back from Garett [Nash]. Then we strung a couple [passes] together and Gus played an awesome ball through to Hayden and he buried it. That’s what seniors do on Senior Day.”
The Bulldogs tried their best to hold off East, but to no avail.
With five minutes remaining, on the heels of an Olympians’ corner kick, Eric Stiles blasted a shot past New Albany keeper Quincy Rainey.
Neither team mustered a shot-on-goal after that.
“It was a hard game, evenly-matched I think,” Krebs said. “We were going back-and-forth the whole game and then punched one in. We just tried to hold them, but they got a lucky bounce. That’s the way it goes.”
And that’s the way it ended for the Bulldogs in their finale at Prosser. Next season the team will play at the new soccer facility at Green Valley Elementary School.
“That hasn’t really sunk in yet, but look if that’s the way we’re going to go out on Prosser I’m good with that,” Josh Dickman said.
“We’ve been playing here for four years now. It’s bittersweet that it’s the last game, but we came out fighting, we left fighting and that’s all we could do,” Krebs added.
New Albany (7-3-5, 3-0-3) closes out regular-season, and HHC, play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Madison.
