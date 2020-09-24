FLOYDS KNOBS — Chandler Burke netted four goals to lead Floyd Central to an 8-0 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Wednesday night.
Brock Kennedy, Dakota Hart, Aaron Satowski and Ivan Villegas also found the net for the Highlanders, who received two assists from Brantly Rippy and one apiece from Andrew Robinson, Satowski, Bryce Johnson and Cole Jones. Goalkeepers Liam Fitzgerald and Riley Casey combined for Floyd’s eighth clean sheet of the season.
The Highlanders (10-3-1, 5-1) visit Class 3A No. 13 Center Grove at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.