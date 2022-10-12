NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy will continue its historic run, as the Warriors will play Saturday for a chance at the school’s first-ever regional title after handing undefeated No. 5 Switzerland County its first loss of the season Wednesday night.
And that loss came a crucial time, as the Warriors(12-5-3) won the Class 1A regional semifinal match over the Pacers 3-1.
“The boys played with more heart than I think I’ve seen all season,” Christian Academy of Indiana coach Caleb Dorman said. “They put together everything we’ve been working on all season into this game.”
The Warriors hosted the regional opener after winning their first sectional title since 2011. They quickly showed they weren’t satisfied with just an appearance in the next round.
Less than 10 minutes into the opening half, Tyler Doherty pushed into the box after possessing a throw-in and beating multiple defenders. His initial shot missed, but he collapsed on the rebound and kicked the ball past the keeper to give Christian Academy a 1-0 lead.
Switzerland County(19-1) created several scoring threats over the course of the game, and the Pacers didn’t trail for long. Cooper Todd tied the score with a kick that sailed into the back of the net with 18:30 left in the first half.
Both teams had opportunities to take the lead going into half, but the score was tied at 1 after the first 40 minutes. It remained tied in part due to the Warriors’ strong defensive play and the prowess of junior goalkeeper Matthew Carter, who made multiple diving saves during the game.
“He’s an excellent keeper,” Dorman said of Carter. “He’s tough, he’s strong, he knows where to be.”
Carter credited Christian Academy’s defenders for holding the Pacers scoreless over the final 55-plus minutes of the game.
“I feel like our defense, they really controlled from the game from the back and were just putting their kids on lockdown really,” Carter said.
It was a physical game with multiple fouls and a few yellow cards. The game was also fast-paced with both teams pushing for scores.
With just less than 24 minutes remaining in the match, Doherty pushed through a crowd of Switzerland County defenders and found the back of the net to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead.
The goal that had everyone talking after the game came off the foot of Elijah Brace a few minutes later.
Brace had come close to scoring a few times Wednesday before he lined up for a free kick from near the right sideline with 11:25 left in the game. He booted the ball over the Switzerland County defense, hitting the side post and getting the bounce into the net.
The shot took the air out of the Pacers’ rally and brought the Christian Academy fans to their feet.
“It was an absolutely beautiful set piece,” Dorman said.
Senior Cameron Crawford said this group of Warriors is special because of their team camaraderie and family-like bond. It’s been forged throughout the season as the teammates work together to accomplish the same goal, he said.
Christian Academy will play at No. 8 Forest Park(13-6-1) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to semistate.
Carter and Crawford said the Warriors will again relish the underdog role.
“If we play like we did tonight, control the game, connect passes and go in confident, I think that will be our excellence,” Crawford said.
