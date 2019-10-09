SEYMOUR — Led by Lane Hancock and Yonelson Alverez, Christian Academy advanced in the Trinity Lutheran Sectional with a 5-0 win over Rock Creek.
Hancock and Alverez both spearheaded an offense that was coming in winners of their last four games. Both Alverez and Hancock scored two goals apiece to pour on four opening half goals. In the second half Tyler Doherty added one more goal for Christian Academy, who picked up the 5-0 shutout.
“I am very pleased with how the second half of our season has gone,” Warrior coach Clay Deveau said. “With the win tonight that is now five straight games we have won. Next game will be the biggest game of our season. We played Providence earlier in the year but things will be different now and we are very excited for tomorrow.”
The 9-5-1 Warriors will clash with the 10-7 Pioneers today. Providence won the first meeting 9-1 at Providence back in August.
Pioneers blank Henryville in opening round
SEYMOUR — In the opening round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional, Providence boys’ soccer shut out Henryville 5-0 to advance to the semifinals.
Providence got things started early with a Luke Hesse goal four minutes into the contest. Evan Scott found the nets at the 25-minute mark to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
In the second half, the Pioneer offense was cruising and they added three more goals. Edward Bobkowskie opened up the second half scoring for Providence followed by Ryan Drury and Scotts second goal of the night. Along with the two goals, Scott also picked up an assist in the win. Eddie Lutgens had two assists for the Pioneers.
“Overall, we were able to keep possession, which helped generated a lot of scoring opportunities,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said. “Our guys continue to do the things we have worked on and its helping lead to good scoring opportunities.”
Providence improves to 10-7 and will take on Christian Academy today.
“They have some talented players,” Coach Stengel said of the Warriors. “They will be a big challenge, we saw them earlier in the year but they will be a different team this time. I know our guys our looking forward to it.”
PROVIDENCE 5, HENRYVILLE 0
Providence 2 3—5
Henryville 0 0—0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
P — Luke Hesse (Alex Lancaster), 4th minute.
P — Evan Scott (Eddie Lutgens), 25th.
Second half
P — Edward Bobkowskie (Scott), 57th.
P — Ryan Drury (Lutgens). 74th.
P — Scott (Billy Hoke). 79th.
CHARLESTOWN ADVANCES PAST CORYDON WITH PKs
MADISON — After two halves and two extra frames, Charlestown and Corydon Central needed penalty kicks to see who would be advancing in the Madison Sectional.
Once it got to the PKs, Charlestown was a perfect 5-for-5 earning the upset over 9-2-3 Corydon Central, 5-4.
Charlestown improves to 4-6-1 and will play the winner of Salem and Madison today.
CHARLESTOWN 2, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Charlestown 1 0 0 0 1—2
Corydon Central 1 0 0 0 0—1
