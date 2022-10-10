SEYMOUR — Christian Academy of Indiana claimed the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional title Saturday with a 5-0 win over Lanesville.
CAI(11-5-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. The Warriors were led by Elijah Brace’s three goals, with Tyler Doherty scoring CAI’s other two goals.
“This year, the boys have worked hard day-in and day-out to improve themselves and their team,” said CAI coach Caleb Dorman.
“Their work has paid off with the first sectional win for CAI soccer since 2011. I am very proud of the team and humbled to be their coach.”
Doherty, a senior forward, said it’s a “huge honor” to be part of a sectional title team.
“This is not only a big deal for me because I’m a senior, but a big deal for Christian Academy of Indiana,” Doherty said. “I am proud of my team and thankful for my coaches. We are eager to start preparing for regionals.”
Christian Academy will host undefeated Switzerland County at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the regional tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.