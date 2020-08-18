HENRYVILLE — Austin Contreras scored the lone goal as host Henryville edged Shoals 1-0 in the Hornets' season-opener Monday.
Henryville (1-0) next hosts Switzerland County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then hosts Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday.
OLYMPIANS CLIP HIGHLANDERS
COLUMBUS — Chris Quisenberry scored a pair of second-half goals to lead reigning Hoosier Hills Conference champ Columbus East to a 2-1 win over visiting Floyd Central on Monday night.
After a scoreless first half, in which the Highlanders dominated possession and outshot the Olympians (6 to 2), Quisenberry connected on a penalty kick early in the second half to give East the lead. He added another goal before Floyd netted a PK of its own.
"We showed some resilience, scoring late in the half and continued to press Columbus East to the final whistle," Floyd Central coach Scott Menne said.
