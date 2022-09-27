SELLERSBURG — Rijkard Upchurch tallied two goals to lead host Rock Creek to a 4-1 victory over visiting Salem on Monday night (a.k.a. the Lions' Senior Night).
Rock Creek (13-2) will visit Madison at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
...Patchy Frost Possible In Valleys And Sheltered Locations Tonight... The combination of mostly clear skies, light winds, and cool temperatures dipping into the 30s in typical cool spots will lead to the potential for patchy frost formation late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Any frost could damage or kill sensitive vegetation, so necessary precautions should be taken to protect vulnerable plants if you live in a sheltered and typically cool location.
