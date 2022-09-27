SELLERSBURG — Rijkard Upchurch tallied two goals to lead host Rock Creek to a 4-1 victory over visiting Salem on Monday night (a.k.a. the Lions' Senior Night).
Rock Creek (13-2) will visit Madison at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
