SELLERSBURG — Marial Diper’s goal in the 18th minute helped host Rock Creek to a 1-0 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Wednesday evening.
The Lions (11-1) will next compete in Trinity Lutheran’s Cougar Cup on Saturday.
