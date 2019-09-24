NEW ALBANY — Tuesday night’s Hoosier Hills Conference showdown between Jeffersonville and New Albany was a tale of two halves.
The host Bulldogs dominated the first 40 minutes, tallying two goals. The Red Devils, however, rallied in the second 40 for two of their own, resulting in a 2-2 tie at Prosser.
It was a tough-to-swallow result for New Albany, which has been on a late-season surge that included a 2-0 triumph at Floyd Central last Thursday night and a 10-0 blowout of Jennings County on Saturday.
“That second half was about as bad as we can play, but give Jeff credit. They wanted to play a certain way and we got mixed up in that style of game and they’re better than us at that style of game,” New Albany coach Josh Dickman said. “If we’re going to play Jeff soccer, Jeff’s going to beat us when we play Jeff soccer.”
The first half was almost all Bulldogs. New Albany outshot the Devils 5-2 and had six corner kicks to Jeff’s none. The Dogs found the net for the first time in the 22nd minute, when diminutive freshman Mehari Milton knocked in a feed from sophomore Quinn Trueblood.
New Albany increased its lead in the 36th minute, when Gabe Kruer took a throw-in from Noah Litzelswope and drove the ball up the right side before blasting a shot that beat Devils keeper Lex Hawkins to the far post.
“We made a couple of defensive mistakes in the first half,” Jeff coach Paul Duckworth said. “That was fine. They finished real well. They moved the ball well and just overpowered us. The second half, we switched our midfield and forward around and that just gives a little bit more speed up front and that just opened everything up. [It gave us] a little more feistiness in the midfield and managed to turn it around.”
The tide began turning shortly after intermission. In the 43rd minute Drew Gerritsen made a big run down the right side, then crossed the ball into the box to Konnor Kimmel. The junior escaped a brief scrum with the ball before depositing it into the back of the net.
The Red Devils kept the heat on New Albany keeper Quincy Rainey after that. Jeff, which had only a pair of shots in the first half, rained six against Rainey in the first 12 minutes of the second stanza. That pressure paid dividends in the 65th minute when another Gerritsen cross into the box deflected off a Dogs’ defender and into the net.
“We were lucky on the second goal … but we had a lot of really good chances that were close. But then again, they had chances at their end too. I think 2-2 was a fair result in the end,” Duckworth said. “Josh is doing a good job of getting them ready and they played really well, but our guys did good too and I think everybody should be happy with the end result.”
With the tie, New Albany (7-3-4, 3-0-2) is 6-1-3 in its last 10 matches. The Bulldogs’ lone loss in that span was a 2-0 setback at Class A No. 9 Providence on Sept. 17.
“We’re on the cusp of something special, if they can continue to play the way we train. But if they want to go out here and let Jeff get under their skin and start to get to them, that’s what’s going to happen," Dickman said. "The best thing about tonight is we’ll learn from this. I believe we will, which will make us better when we come out against [Columbus] East this Saturday.”
New Albany hosts the Class 3A No. 4, and HHC-leading, Olympians (9-0-2, 4-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s going to be a tough match, we had them earlier in the summer in a scrimmage game. We felt like we were pretty evened up, but they’ve been on a big-time tear,” said Dickman, whose team closes out its regular season next Tuesday at Madison (8-2-1, 1-1-1). “So that’ll be a really good test for us, to see how we respond from a night like this. I’m looking forward to it.”
Jeffersonville (5-4-3, 3-1-2), meanwhile, hosts Providence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night before playing a trio of matches in the final week of the regular season, capped off by a trip to East on Oct. 5.
“The real test is going to be Columbus East the last game of the season,” Duckworth said. “Last year we struggled through the season, but when it came to the sectionals [we turned it on]. Hopefully we’re getting ready to peak again. We’ll see.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 2, NEW ALBANY 2
Jeffersonville 0 2—2
New Albany 2 0—2
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Mehari Milton (Quinn Trueblood assist), 22nd minute.
NA — Gabe Kruer (Noah Litzelswope), 36th.
Second half
J — Konnor Kimmel (Drew Gerritsen), 43rd.
J — Own goal, 65th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Jeffersonville 9, New Albany 9.
Corner kicks: Jeffersonville 2, New Albany 7.
Fouls: Jeffersonville 12, New Albany 12.
Saves: Jeffersonville — Lex Hawkins 2; New Albany — Quincy Rainey 7.
Cards: Yellow — Cameron Embry (NA), 39th.
