BOYS' SOCCER: 'Dogs down Dragons 4-0 to christen new field

NEW ALBANY — It wasn’t quite the performance New Albany coach Josh Dickman had hoped for, but it was good enough nonetheless.
The Bulldogs christened their new field with a 4-0 victory over visiting Silver Creek on Monday evening.
“The weekend took it’s toll on us. I knew that we’d come out flat, but I’m still pretty disappointed in the effort,” said Dickman, whose team split a pair of games Saturday at Washington. “I get it, if they’re sore and if they’re tired a little bit, which I’m sure they are, but you can still work hard. And we only had a couple guys tonight that even really showed us that they wanted to be out there. But we’ll bounce back.”
It took 25 minutes before the ball bounced into the goal for New Albany. That’s when junior forward Ryne Blair recorded the first goal in the first official match at the Bulldogs’ new facility, which is located in front of Green Valley Elementary School
“It was a half-volley. I’d never hit one of those before, so it felt really nice to get that one in,” Blair said. “Quin Trueblood played a really nice ball over the top.”
New Albany remained on top the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs added to their lead on a pair of penalty kicks. Senior Gabe Kruer converted the first one before junior Cole Thurston cashed in on the second, which came courtesy of a hand-ball in the box by the Dragons.
Gus Dickman notched New Albany’s final goal with a little more than a minute to play.
The loss was the third in a row for Creek to start the season.
“We didn’t play too bad,” Dragons coach Tim Quakenbush said. “We’ve been working a lot on compression and being compact in the back and not letting through balls through. We’re still very young, so we tend to lose our minds every once in awhile, I think that’s what those PKs were about.”
“We saw a lot of counters tonight, we’re getting better on the counters. ... We had a big summer planned and it got blown up (by the pandemic), so we only had a month to get them together, so we decided we needed to concentrate on defense first. Floyd Central, the first game (a 6-0 loss), I thought we played pretty decent except for about five minutes when the floodgates opened. Madison (a 1-0 loss) was a Saturday morning game with young kids. This game, we played a lot better than what I thought when we were warming up.”
Creek is idle until it travels to Bedford North Lawrence on Sept. 1. Meanwhile the Bulldogs (2-1) travel to Corydon Central on Thursday night before hosting Jasper on Saturday night (after the New Albany girls host BNL that morning in their first game on the new field).
“We’ll just go one-day-at-a-time right now. Hopefully they go back, do a little soul-searching and figure out what they want to accomplish this year,” Dickman said.