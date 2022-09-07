The boys’ soccer season is off to a bouncing start.
With that in mind, here are 15 players to watch on the pitch this fall.
ELIJAH BRACE, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The sophomore striker is coming off a fabulous freshman season in which he rolled up 13 goals and 26 points. He’s picked up where he left off so far this season, recording eight goals, four assists and 20 points for the Warriors, who are off to a 6-2-2 start.
GUS DICKMAN, NEW ALBANY
The senior forward topped the team in assists (11) and ranked second in goals (13) and points (37) last season on his way to earning second-team All-State recognition from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association, as well as first-team honors in ISCA District 4 and in the Hoosier Hills Conference.
So far this season, he tops the Bulldogs in goals (six) and points (15) while ranking second in assists (three).
MARIAL DIPER, ROCK CREEK
The 7-foot senior midfielder strikes an imposing figure on the field. Through the Lions’ first six matches, he ranked second on the squad in goals (five) and third in points (11).
TYLER DOHERTY, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The senior forward led the Warriors in goals (17), assists (10) and points (44) as a junior.
He’s off to an even better start this season, rolling up 16 goals and 32 points in CAI’s first nine matches.
DRAKE FORISH, SILVER CREEK
The senior forward was second on the squad in goals (six) and points (13) as a junior.
So far this season, he has two goals and five points for the improving Dragons (5-3).
ADRIAN RODRIGUEZ-GUZMAN, CHARLESTOWN
The senior forward had five goals and 11 points last year.
He’s already topped those totals so far this season with six goals and 13 points for the Pirates (3-2).
DAKOTA HART, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior forward recorded nine goals and nine assists as a junior on his way to earning first-team All-HHC honors and second-team ISCA District 4 recognition.
QUENTIN HESSE, PROVIDENCE
In spite of the fact that he only played in 13 matches due to injury as a sophomore, Hesse ranked second on the Class A runner-up Pioneers in goals (14) and points (30). He’s off to a solid start in his junior season.
BRYCE JOHNSON, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior midfielder had five goals and three assists en route to earning first-team All-HHC honors and second-team District 4 recognition last year.
LUKE JORDEN, PROVIDENCE The senior forward ranked third on the Pioneers in goals (11), assists (five) and points (27) as a junior in 2021.
DAVIS KREBS, NEW ALBANY
The senior defender had two goals and four points last season while helping anchor a D that allowed 0.8 goals a game.
RONALDO LAWRENCE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior striker had eight points in only nine matches last season. So far this season, he has six goals and 12 points through the Red Devils’ first six matches.
FINN RAILEY, NEW ALBANY
The junior forward topped the team in goals (18) and points (42) last season while ranking second in assists (six).
So far this season, he has five goals, two assists and 12 points for the Bulldogs.
CHARLIE SCOTT, PROVIDENCE
The junior goalkeeper made 88 saves (4.2 per game) while allowing 1.189 goals against and recording nine shutouts in 2021.
RIJKARD UPCHURCH, ROCK CREEK
Through the up-start Lions’ first six games, the junior midfielder topped the team in goals (seven) and points (16).
SOME OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Alan Andres (Jeffersonville); Eli Benitos (Rock Creek); Ollie Dickman (New Albany); Zach Fleming (New Albany); Aidan Flores (Silver Creek); Abraham Heavener (CAI); Cole Jones (Floyd Central); Jackson Kaiser (Providence); Napoleon Lankford (Silver Creek); Cris Martinez (Providence); Edwin Mendez (Silver Creek); Tyler Sieckert (Rock Creek); Evan Spear (Silver Creek); Tejas Srinavasan (Floyd Central); Mason Tolliver (Henryville).
