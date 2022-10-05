CLARKSVILLE — Aidan Flores' rebound goal with a little under 20 minutes left lifted the Silver Creek boys' soccer team to a 2-1 win over Corydon Central in a first-round match of the Class 2A Providence Sectional on Tuesday evening.
The Dragons (11-4-1) will face the host, and 13th-ranked, Pioneers (10-4-3) at around 7 p.m. Wednesday night in a sectional semifinal. Providence advanced with a 10-0 triumph over Salem in another first-round match Tuesday.
Silver Creek and the Panthers were scoreless until Jacob Mattingly headed in Owen Eckert's corner kick 10 seconds before halftime.
Corydon Central got the equalizer on Hayden Ettner's goal less than eight minutes into the second half.
The match remained deadlocked at 1 until Flores netted the winner.
In the second match of the night, Drew Kelly had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Pioneers to victory.
Additionally, Luke Jorden added two goals and two assists while Quentin Hesse had two goals and one assist for Providence.
Braden Hoke, Nathan Coker and Luke Richards also found the net for the Pioneers while Dylan Boggs added two assists and Richards and Cris Martinez one apiece.
Charlie Scott and Gus Ernstberger combined for two saves and the shutout in goal.
North Harrison (5-10-1) will take on Charlestown (12-2) at 5 p.m. today in the first sectional semifinal. The second semi will be a rematch of a scoreless tie the Dragons and Pioneers played on Sept. 22 in Sellersburg.
.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Charlestown 4, Scottsburg 2, Monday
Match 2: Silver Creek 2, Corydon Central 1, Tuesday
Match 3: Providence 10, Salem 0, Tuesday
Match 4: North Harrison (5-10-1) vs. Charlestown (12-2), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5: Silver Creek (11-4-1) vs. Providence (10-4-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday night
Match 6 (final): Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
