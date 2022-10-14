Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Low Relative Humidity Expected Today and Tomorrow... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND ALL OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * WIND...From the the southwest between 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph late this morning into the afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidities of 17 to 23 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that start will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should not be done. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&