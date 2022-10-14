JASPER — A 3-2 win in penalty kicks lifted Floyd Central into a Saturday Class 3A boys’ regional final, as the Highlanders will face No. 4 Columbus North for the opportunity to advance to semistate.
Floyd Central(13-4-3) and Jasper(13-6-1) played a scoreless regulation during Wednesday’s regional opener after the Highlanders won the regular season meeting 3-2.
Floyd Central had nine shots on goal in the second half to Jasper’s two, but neither side could find the back of the net. The scoreless tie continued through two overtime periods, setting up the penalty kick shootout.
Bryce Johnson converted Floyd Central’s first penalty try, and Jasper’s attempt was also good in the first round of the shootout.
Highlanders’ goalkeeper Grant Baker blocked the second Jasper kick. Tyson Oliver was able to boot his attempt through to give Floyd Central a 2-1 lead.
“I was nervous going into it but I have been practicing,” Oliver said. “I took a deep breath, placed my shot and luckily the goalie dove the other way.”
The tables turned in the third round, as Jasper converted and Floyd Central’s attempt was blocked to tie the score at 2.
Baker came up with another stop in the third round, and Justin Cromwell converted his penalty try to give the Highlanders a 3-2 lead. Jasper’s fourth attempt missed wide, securing the win for the Highlanders.
“Defending the penalty kicks was definitely nerve-racking because I felt the team’s season all depended on me, but after the first save I felt fine, I felt comfortable,” Baker said.
Floyd Central coach Scott Menne said Jasper is a highly disciplined team that plays great defense.
Menne credited the Highlanders’ defense for its fourth straight shutout, giving Floyd Central nine shutouts for the season.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of our boys,” Menne said. “They have a huge heart and alway find a way to win. The trust in our team is really high and when you have that, a team can accomplish so much more together.”
The Highlanders will face one of the top teams in Class 3A on Saturday in Columbus North(17-1-1). Floyd Central lost at home 2-1 to Columbus North on Sept. 22.
The game begins at 4:30 p.m. at Bloomington South.
Multiple Southern Indiana high schools are vying for a spot in semistate Saturday.
Providence(13-4-3) will face Evansville Memorial(14-3-2) at 4:30 p.m. in a Class 2A boys’ regional final at Washington.
In the Class 1A boys’ regional, Christian Academy of Indiana(12-5-3) will face No. 8 Forest Park(13-6-1) at Forest Park/Cedar Crest in the finals.
In a Class 1A girls’ regional final, No. 2 Providence(16-2) will face No. 4 Evansville Mater Dei(13-7) at 2 p.m. at Forest Park/Cedar Crest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.