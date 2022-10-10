SEYMOUR — While continuing the team’s strong defensive play, Floyd Central also more than doubled the shots on goal of host Seymour during Saturday’s Class 3A Sectional final.
As they did in the regular season, the Highlanders(12-4-3) defeated the Owls(7-8-1), this time winning 3-0 to give Floyd Central the sectional title.
“Seymour is a quality team with discipline in their defense and an outstanding goalkeeper,” Floyd Central coach Scott Menne said. “They give great effort and play with a lot of heart whether it’s the first or 79th minute of the match.”
The Highlanders are clicking at the right time, Menne said.
“We accomplished the goal of getting a sectional title and I am most happy for our seniors who have led us all season,” he said.
Floyd Central led Seymour 1-0 at the half thanks to a goal in the 34th minute from Tyson Oliver, who was assisted on the play by a cross into the box from Cole Jones.
“Cole had the ball and made a beautiful turn into space,” Oliver said. “I happened to make a run to the back post and found myself open. We made eye contact and he played a little cheeky ball over the top where I could tap it in.”
Early in the second half, Dakota Hart’s free kick from about 30 yards out found senior Bryce Johnson, who was able to find the back of the net to give Floyd Central a 2-0 advantage.
In the 51st minute of the match, Jones stole the ball and was fouled just outside of the Floyd Central penalty box. Johnson on a direct free kick to give the Highlanders a 3-0 lead, which would be the final score.
"In sectional games, it can get pretty rough on the field especially with good competition from teams like New Albany and Seymour,” Johnson said. “Our family mentality is we just have to stick together but we have to play the way that we play.”
Floyd Central tallied nine shots to Seymour’s four, as the Highlanders shut out their third straight opponent with three saves in Saturday’s sectional final.
Senior defender Justin Cromwell played a crucial part in Saturday’s win.
"There was a role that needed to be filled tonight and I filled it,” Cromwell said. “I couldn’t have done it without my boys.”
Floyd Central won the regular season meeting with Seymour 3-1. Saturday’s victory brought the Highlanders a sectional title and a Wednesday date with Jasper in the Jasper Class 3A Regional.
"It's been a long time coming. To finally get the title, it is more than amazing,” Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.