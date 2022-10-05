BOYS' SOCCER: Floyd downs 'Dogs in semis

SEYMOUR — Scott Menne’s text message to Ben Sisloff proved prophetic.
Tuesday night the Floyd Central head coach texted his senior forward ahead of Wednesday’s Class 3A Seymour Sectional semifinal between the Highlanders and rival New Albany.
“I told Benny that I had a vision he was going to score today, I did,” Menne said.
Sisloff did. His goal with 11 minutes, 53 seconds left broke a scoreless tie and sparked Floyd to a 3-0 victory over the Bulldogs in the first semi.
“Prophecy was fulfilled,” a smiling Sisloff said afterward.
The Highlanders (11-4-3) will face Seymour (7-7-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final. The Owls advanced with a 3-0 win over Bedford North Lawrence in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
“We’re going to win this,” said junior Cole Jones, who assisted Sisloff’s goal and another by Drew Werner. “I think we’re going to win sectionals and move on from there and hopefully good things happen moving forward.”
Wednesday night’s contest was a rematch of a 2-2 tie between the Bulldogs and Highlanders at Green Valley on Sept. 15.
This time around goals were much harder to come by, especially in the first 68 minutes.
In the first half, New Albany had three shots on goal, compared to Floyd’s two.
“In the first half the pace of the game was super-quick and New Albany was finding ways to work to the wings. It felt like we were chasing the game quite a bit,” Menne said. “The last eight minutes of the first half we got to the group that we wanted and the formation that we wanted and we started that way in the second half. ... When we started out the second half with them we were on it, everything was clicking.”
“We changed some players around, moved some players up top — I was moved into attacking mid,” Jones said. “At that point we were able to just find new opportunities to get in behind and just attack the ball in general and be able to get the goals we needed.”
But not until late in the match.
With just under 12 minutes to play, Jones fired a shot on goal. It was a little off-frame, but Sisloff was there to poke it in the goal.
“I’d like to say it was a pass, but it was a shot,” Jones said. “It was a great follow-up by Benny, just attacking the goal, that’s exactly what we needed.”
“I came sliding in and hit it in, just instinct,” Sisloff said. “We’ve practiced that all year long. I feel like coach has helped me there. Everything came together in that moment and I just, luckily, put one in.”
Fifty-seven seconds later, Floyd found the net again when Bryce Johnson hit a penalty kick after the Bulldogs were whistled for a foul in the box.
Werner tacked on another goal, off Jones’ second assist, in the 79th minute.
The loss ended the season for New Albany (9-5-4), which had won its previous four matches by a combined score of 20-1.
“I felt the referee had everything one-sided, didn’t give us any breaks, nothing,” Bulldogs coach Josh Dickman said. “(But) give Floyd Central credit they played a good game.”
Menne gave credit to his defense in holding New Albany scoreless.
“In 10 years this is the best New Albany team I’ve seen. They put a good product out there and they were a huge challenge to overcome,” the Floyd coach said. “It wasn’t easy with the attacking players New Albany was sending forward. We bent at times, but never broke.”
Next up is a rematch against the Owls, who Floyd beat 3-1 in Seymour on Sept. 13.
“These boys, we’ve come a long way this season and we’re not done yet, so we’re going to keep on going,” Menne said.
.
CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Match 1: Floyd Central 8, Jennings County 0, Monday
Match 2: New Albany 5, Jeffersonville 0, Monday
Match 3: Floyd Central 3, New Albany 0, Wednesday
Match 4: Seymour 3, Bedford NL 0, Wednesday
Match 5 (final): Floyd Central (11-4-3) vs. Seymour (7-7-1), 7 p.m. Saturday