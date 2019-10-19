By Kenzie Winstead
CLARKSVILLE —The Providence boys’ soccer team took another step toward its fourth straight regional title by scoring two second-half goals in a 2-0 win over visiting South Knox in the first round of the Providence Class 1A Regional semifinals.
The Pioneers (13-7) are trying to win its seventh regional in eight years.
After an evenly-played fist half, Providence started to solve the South Knox (18-1-1) defense in the second half.
“I think we identified some areas to attack in the second half — that’s for sure,” said Providence coach Jake Stengel. “I thought both teams just felt each other out in the first half.”
About midway through the second half, the Pioneers finally broke through as Alex Lancaster fed Luke Hesse in the middle of the field.
Hesse found a crease and some daylight and fired the shot past South Knox goalkeeper Trevor Malott with 19:02 remaining.
“Alex (Lancaster) played me a good all there,” Hesse said. “I found an opening and kept it away from the defender.”
“It’s an area we talked about attacking in the second half,” Stengel said of Hesse’s first goal. “Credit to him and credit to his teammates for getting him the ball, and credit to him for finishing it off.”
Hesse, a standout junior, wasn’t finished.
Just a few minutes later — at the 13:27 mark, Hesse found and open field and lifted the ball over Malott’s head and the Pioneers enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 cushion.
“We talked about the keeper coming off his line a little bit,” Stengel said. “So he did. He was off his line that time. It was a nice chip over his head.”
And Hesse took advantage.
“I just turned around and saw the goalie was out, like he had been all game long,” Hesse said. “I knew if I could get the goal over his head, that would work.
"He had been up (away from the goal) most of the game, I thought,” Hesse said of the South Knox goalkeeper. "That (goal) took a little bit of pressure off our back line.”
Class A Providence Regional
Providence 2 (Luke Hesse 2), South Knox 0
