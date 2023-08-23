 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
TODAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM
CDT/ TODAY TO 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 100 to
105 for today. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected Thursday
and Friday.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until noon EDT /11 AM CDT/
Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon EDT /11 AM
CDT/ Thursday to 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

BOYS' SOCCER: Highlanders, Pioneers play to tie

8-23-23_Providence@FloydCentral_BSoc_67311_.jpg

Providence goalkeeper Charlie Scott wards of a Floyd Central attempt during the Pioneers’ 1-1 tie at Floyd Central on Wednesday night.

FLOYDS KNOBS — On a steamy Wednesday night in the Knobs, Class 2A No. 8 Providence and Floyd Central played a hotly-contested match.

By the time the sweat settled, the Pioneers and the Highlanders had played to a 1-1 tie in a matchup of two of the area’s top teams, as well as regional finalists from a season ago.

“It was a battle,” Floyd Central coach Scott Menne said. “It was such a fun game in a lot of ways, but it gets so emotional.”

“Obviously (it was) extremely physical for both teams,” Providence coach Jake Stengel added. “The heat played a little bit of a factor with a lot of guys out with cramps, and that kind of thing, which is expected. But I’m happy with the result. In the end you certainly don’t want to lose, you want to win the game if you can. But at 1-1, with as many guys out as we had, it was probably a fair result.”

The match was scoreless at intermission before Pioneers standout Quentin Hesse found the back of the net early in the second half.

Providence (3-0-1) held the lead for around 10 minutes before the Highlanders got the equalizer. It came with a little under 27 minutes to play when Floyd Central senior Elijah Carte found an opening, and the goal.

Floyd Central’s Gabriel Elslager pushes the ball up the field during the Highlanders’ 1-1 tie against Providence on Wednesday night.

“That was an amazing finish he had, he brought us back in,” Menne said. “The boys fought back, I’m proud of that.”

The match was a stalemate the rest of the way.

“Obviously it’s a very intense rivalry. I think both teams probably could’ve played better,” Stengel said. "In the first half we had a lot of chances, we had one goal disallowed. We had chances to score and I think they had a couple chances (too). 

“I think both coaches would agree the soccer in the end was just more so who didn’t want to lose, (there were) lots of turnovers in possession. But I think there were moments when we controlled the game and moments when they controlled the game. I thought it was pretty even.”

8-23-23_Providence@FloydCentral_BSoc_67325_.jpg

Providence’s Braden Hoke controls the ball during the Pioneers’ 1-1 tie at Floyd Central on Wednesday night.

“I think that’s just one thing that we’ve got to learn, to stay composed through it all,” Menne added about his team.

Providence will next visit Washington at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile the Highlanders (0-1-2) will visit Jasper, in a rematch of last year’s 3A regional semifinal that Floyd won in a shootout, Tuesday night.

“We’re going to work on recovery (Thursday) and watch some game film and get back at it,” Menne said.

8-23-23_Providence@FloydCentral_BSoc_67550_.jpg

Providence’s Quentin Hesse drives the ball toward the goal during the Pioneers’ 1-1 tie at Floyd Central on Wednesday night. 

