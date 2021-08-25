BOYS' SOCCER: Highlanders prevail over Pioneers

FLOYDS KNOBS — Canaan Ferry was in the right place at the right time.
The Floyd Central senior’s putback of a penalty kick deflected off a Providence defender and into the net with a little over 18 minutes to play to lift the host Highlanders to a 2-1 win Wednesday night in the Knobs.
The go-ahead goal came only nine minutes after the Pioneers had netted the equalizer.
“Providence is a team where as soon as they get a spark — they get one spark and they’re going to come right back at you with everything they have. When they got that spark we knew we had to turn it right back up,” Ferry said. “Dakota (Hart) won a penalty and I was able to whip in the ball. Unfortunately they own-goaled. All in all it was a sloppy win, but a win nonetheless.”
The loss snapped a nine-match winning streak for the Pioneers (2-1), the reigning Class A state champions as well as its top-ranked team. The Highlanders also handed Providence one of its three losses last season, blanking the Pioneers 2-0 at Murphy Stadium.
Wednesday night, on a damp field, Floyd took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Hart.
The Highlanders, who held possession for much of the first 40 minutes, held that advantage through halftime.
The Pioneers, however, played with more passion after intermission.
“I think we came out a little better in the second half,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said. “It just seems like we show up to the game and we’re a little shell-shocked by speed of play and the quick passing that Floyd likes to play.”
With 27 minutes to play in the match, Pioneers junior forward Luke Jorden beat Floyd keeper Jack Sandford on a breakaway.
Then with 18:21 to play, Providence was whistled for a foul in the goal box. Hart, the recipient of the foul, took the penalty kick.
Hart blasted a shot to the right side of the goal. Pioneers sophomore keeper Charlie Scott, diving to his left, made a one-handed save to deflect the shot. Ferry, however, ran onto the rebound and crossed it into the goalmouth, where it glanced off a Providence player and into the net.
“Something that defenses don’t expect is for you to stand on the side of the box in case that ball gets saved and deflected out,” Ferry said. “As soon as the ball was saved and pushed out, I knew we were going to score off of it. All I had to do was charge in and send it across and either one of our players was going to tap it in, or what happened was one of theirs tapped it in, and that’s exactly what we needed to turn it around.”
The Pioneers tried to answer less than a minute later, but Dylan Boggs’ shot was punched away by Sandford.
The Highlanders held on from there, including late in the match when fog rolled in to envelope the field.
“You’ve got to win’em ugly,” Floyd coach Scott Menne said. “We’ve got some things we need to fix, but I was proud that they hung in until the end.”
Both teams are back in action Saturday. Floyd (3-1) will host 2A No. 14 Washington at 3:30 p.m. while the Pioneers will visit Class A No. 9 Covenant Christian at noon.
“This is a game that you try to win and if you do, great. If you don’t, too bad you won’t play the team for the rest of the year,” Stengel said. “Covenant is a team we could potentially see later in the season. We have to recover quickly. We’ve already got a short squad, we had a lot of guys cramping tonight with the intensity of the game, so we need to recover and be ready to go again on Saturday.”