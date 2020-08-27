CLARKSVILLE — Floyd Central senior Chandler Burke scored early in the match and junior Brock Kennedy tallied late as the Highlanders notched a 2-0 win over host Providence on a sometimes rainy Thursday night at Murphy Stadium.
The Pioneers, ranked No. 3 in Class A, had trouble putting together a cohesive offense in the first half as the Highlanders spent most of their time in Providence territory. That work paid off.
Floyd Central set the tone when Burke took a breakaway and had a shot on goal inside the first minute of the match. Providence senior goalkeeper Jacob Braswell made the stop, his first of many in the first half.
Burke had another shot go wide at the 34-minute, 20-second mark. Moments later, he used traffic in front of the goal to slip a shot past Braswell. Burke’s goal, assisted by senior Ashton Ochsner, gave Floyd Central a 1-0 lead with 33:35 left in the first half.
Over the next seven minutes, the Highlanders had three shots that didn’t find the mark. The Pioneers tried to make Floyd pay.
At the 24-minute mark, Providence senior forward Luke Hesse had a breakaway and was moving into the box for a shot on goal, where he met Floyd Central senior goalkeeper Liam Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was banged up in the collision, but maintained possession. That was the Pioneers’ last threat of the first half.
In the final 17 minutes of the half, Floyd Central had seven shots but could not convert. Despite that the Highlanders took a 1-0 lead into the break.
Floyd Central had 10 total shots, four on goal, in the first half while Providence managed just one.
Following a lightning delay that occurred before the match, another one took place at halftime and stalled the start of the second half.
It was much of a midfield defensive struggle through much of the final 40 minutes.
At the 27:30 mark, Providence junior midfielder Billy Hoke had a shot on goal and started a flurry of action.
Both teams had multiple opportunities midway through the half and the Pioneers nearly evened the score courtesy of an own goal, which the Highlanders managed to avoid, at the 19:45 mark.
The Pioneers’ best chance to tie it came on a free kick by Evan Scott. The senior forward’s kick from 20 yards out at 11:30 went just wide of the goal.
In the final minutes, Floyd Central tried to put the match away. A header by junior Ivan Villegas was stopped by Braswell with 8:30 remaining.
With time running out the Pioneers put a shot on goal, but not with enough pace to get past Fitzgerald.
"We did a good job managing their attacking players and winning the ball in the air," Floyd Central coach Scott Menne said. "We are starting to click. I'm really proud of our guys."
Kennedy’s goal with 1:36 to play iced it for the Highlanders.
Next up, Providence hosts Covenant Christian at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That same day Floyd Central travels to take on Class 2A No. 1 Evansville Memorial for a 4:30 p.m. match.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, PROVIDENCE 0
Floyd Central 1 1 — 2
Providence 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
FC — Chandler Burke (Ashton Ochsner), 33:35.
Second half
FC — Brock Kennedy (Ochsner), 1:36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.