FLOYDS KNOBS — Five different players scored goals to lead Floyd Central to a 6-1 victory over visiting Martha Layne Collins (Ky.) on Tuesday night.
For the Highlanders, Ivan Villegas, Riley Casey, Ashton Ochsner, Tyler Werner and Aaron Satkowski found the net. Floyd, which outshot the Titans 18-6, was also the beneficiary of an own goal.
Meanwhile, Andrew Robinson recorded an assist for the Highlanders, whose JV won 5-2.
Floyd (5-2) hosts Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
