HENRYVILLE — Austin Contreras had three goals and two assists to help Henryville to a 10-0 win over visiting Rock Creek on Thursday.
Contreras had all three goals in the first half, while Hugo Balsa had two goals and an assist as the Hornets built a 7-0 lead.
"I'm very proud of the team as they played a very clean and respectable game," Henryville coach John Harris said. "We started this match down two senior captains, including our leading scorer, and finished in stride as others stepped up to fill their cleats."
HENRYVILLE 10, ROCK CREEK 0
Rock Creek 0 0—0
Henryville 7 3—10
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
H — Hugo Balsa (Austin Contreras assist), 12th minute.
H — Contreras penalty kick, 18th.
H — Balsa (Logan Owens), 24th.
H — Contreras (Carlos Avila), 25th.
H — Contreras (Balsa), 28th.
H — Andrew Knecht, 30th.
H — Drew Wilson (Owens), 38th.
Second half
H — Owens (Contreras), 50th.
H — Clayton Hardesty (Cody Wallis), 58th.
H — Avila (Knecht), 70th.
