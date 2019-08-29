HENRYVILLE — Seven different players scored goals to lead host Henryville to a 7-0 shutout of Salem on Thursday night.
JJ Moran, Drake Dukes, Parker Rappe, Austin Conteras, Logan Owens, Jayke Youell and Hugo Balsa each found the net for the Hornets, while Owens, Dukes, Youell, Balsa, Josiah Anderson and goalie Cody Wallis recorded assists. Wallis also earned his second shutout in goal.
"I'm very proud of our team," Henryville coach John Harris said. "Our hustle and our chemistry is at a program’s all-time high. Everyone from starters to reserves played with intensity and never lost focus."
The Hornets (2-0) host Lanesville at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.