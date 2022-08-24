BOYS' SOCCER: Kaelin's PK helps Pioneers prevail over Highlanders

CLARKSVILLE — Zak Kaelin stepped up, and delivered, in a pressure-packed moment for Providence on Wednesday night.
The junior forward buried a penalty kick with around 23 minutes to play to lift the Class 2A No. 17 Pioneers to a 2-1 victory over visiting Floyd Central in an early-season battle of area heavyweights.
“Zak stepped up there with confidence. He’s, obviously, put in a lot of work to put it in when it’s his moment to score the goal and he did, so credit to him,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said.
The win avenged last year’s 2-1 loss to the Highlanders and also helped exorcise some of the demons from last season’s setback to Westview in the Class A state championship match. In that one, the Pioneers led 2-1 late when the Warriors scored the tying goal with 1 minute, 36 seconds left on their way to a 4-2 overtime win.
“The rivalry games between Floyd and Providence are usually competitive,” Stengel said. “We got the best of them tonight, but I thought it was a really even game. I thought (we) deserved to get the goals that we got and we defended well throughout the whole game. That’s why the minute, 37 (seconds) is on their back. They were up 2-1 not to long ago and they didn’t close it out, so I was happy they were able to close this one out.”
Providence (2-1), which split its first two matches of the season, got off to a good start. The Pioneers took an early 1-0 lead when senior Jackson Kaiser headed a ball into the net.
However the Highlanders (0-1-2), who tied their first two matches against Kentucky foes, didn’t trail for long. Dakota Hart netted the equalizer a short time after Kaiser’s goal.
“I had a few players early into the match that were not keeping up with the tempo of the game and I had to sub them out, but we’d given up an early goal at that point,” Floyd Central coach Scott Menne said. “We found balance and speed and control after that, (we) brought the game level.”
The score remained 1-1 through halftime, and near the midpoint of the second half, when Floyd Central was whistled for a foul (on Providence freshman Jaxon Revell) in the goal box.
That’s when Kaelin, who scored only one goal last season, stepped up.
“When I heard a whistle I was like, ‘OK, who’s in? Who’s got it?” Kaelin recalled afterward. “Then I realized it had been whittled down to me, so I just said ‘I’ll take it.’ Whenever I did that I really focused on my breathing, I tried to stay calm and not rush myself. I started out in the middle, lining up, so the keeper would think I would go to the left side. Then I moved out to my left to put it bottom right, and it went top right. Just a little bit of mind games there. I finished it and I was just really glad that that happened. It was just a lot of adrenaline.”
Providence junior Zak Kaelin talks about his team's 2-1 win over Floyd Central on Wednesday. @ProvidenceBSOC @GOphsPIONEERS pic.twitter.com/g08x91YbI7— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) August 25, 2022
There were still plenty of adrenaline-pumping minutes left to go. The Pioneers, though, held the Highlanders at bay the rest of the way.
“I did not sub a lot. I’ve got five guys that I can’t play right now due to injuries. I’m trying to get our boys back to health and get us back because we had two really good matches with some strong Louisville teams,” Menne said. “This rivalry game, it just always means something different and I’m going to give it to Providence. They pressed really well. They were smart on their press, they were smart on their steps. They looked good on their counterattack and they looked fast tonight. They unbalanced us a few times and that’s not really what happens to us. We usually keep our structure and our shape and our possession. We just couldn’t connect, we couldn’t link up between back, mid and (our) strikers.
“This is the second loss I’ve had in 10 years to Providence, so it’s not all that bad, but tonight was bad because the boys were looking for their first win of the season. We’ve got a really good team and when we put it together well we’re pretty dangerous, and we looked that way the first two games against some pretty strong Louisville teams. Tonight I think the boys just may have come in feeling too confident that they were just going to win this easy.”
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Saturday.
The Pioneers will host Indianapolis Covevant Christian, which is ranked No. 8 in Class A, at 2 p.m. The Highlanders, meanwhile, play at 2A No. 19 Washington at 5 p.m.