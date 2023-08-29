NEW ALBANY — Louisville DuPont Manual downed host New Albany 4-1 Monday night at Green Valley.
Ollie Dickman netted the Bulldogs' lone goal while Zach Fleming had five saves between the pipes.
New Albany (2-3) will visit Bedford North Lawrence on Thursday night.
‘TOPPERS TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Shawe Memorial edged Christian Academy 2-1 Monday evening.
The Warriors and the Hilltoppers were tied at 1-all at intermission before Shawe scored the winner in the second half.
