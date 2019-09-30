SELLERSBURG — Raul Marquez continued to have the hot foot for Jeffersonville on Monday night.
The senior wing had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Red Devils to a 5-1 win over host Silver Creek. It was Jeff’s second win over a Clark County foe in three days following its 2-1 victory over Providence on Saturday night. Marquez assisted the winning goal in that match.
“He’s turning it up,” Red Devils coach Paul Duckworth said.
But he isn’t alone. Jeff (7-4-3) is 5-0-1 in its last six matches.
“We didn’t have the best start, but we’ve been working hard and we’ve been really focused,” said Marquez, whose team began the season 1-3-2. “The results are starting to show up. I haven’t started my best either, but I’m out here working hard and we’re getting better and better as the season goes on.”
Marquez didn’t play last year — ”I took a year off,” he said — and had to start from scratch with Duckworth, who is in his second season of leading the Red Devils.
“Coach didn’t really know me, so I had to work my way up,” he said.
“Basically he’s been playing dual [JV and varsity] and not getting a lot of varsity playing time … but we had to use him Saturday night, and he showed up,” Duckworth said. “In the JV game he got two goals, so we let him get a little chance [in the varsity match].”
Marquez made good use of his opportunity, assisting freshman Ronaldo Lawrence’s game-winning header against the then-Class A No. 9 Pioneers.
With a couple of starters — including goalie Lex Hawkins — out Monday night due to injury, Duckworth gave some of his reserves a reward.
“It was a chance to play some guys in different positions, kind of a carryover from the Providence game the other night,” he said. “We had a couple guys that stepped it up in the second half of that game, so we let them start this game.”
Monday night’s match was 1-1 midway through the first half before Marquez gave Jeff the lead for good on a successful penalty kick.
The Devils, who led 2-1 at halftime, tacked on three more goals after the break.
“The second half we just kind of wore them down,” Duckworth said. “It’s hot out here, we’ve got all the subs, so we played our JV a lot in the second half.”
Trevor Morrow and Lawrence also found the net for Jeff.
Meanwhile sophomore Roger Castaneda tallied the lone goal for the Dragons (4-9-2).
“It’s been a rebuilding year,” first-year Silver Creek coach Tim Quakenbush said. “We feel like we’ve definitely improved from the first game until now. We’ve had to switch formations several times. We’re playing six freshmen on varsity, a lot. So from that standpoint, there’s a lot of inexperience. To be honest the kids that are even seniors that came back from last year, only three of them were starters. It’s just been a lot of inexperience, trying to get used to my style of play and get used to our structure and how we do things. It hasn’t been bad. I think we’re ready for sectionals, definitely.”
The Dragons close out the regular season Thursday, when they host Austin at 6 p.m. The Red Devils, meanwhile, host Bloomington North on Thursday night before closing out the regular season at Class 3A No. 5 Columbus East on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.